Keith A. Shumway 

Keith Ardit Shumway of Santa Clara, Utah finished his journey here on earth on Feb. 5, 2021. He was 86 years of age, born July 9, 1934, in the small town of Blanding, Utah in San Juan County. His parents were Arah “E” Shumway and Grace Powell Shumway.

He leaves us to join his wife Corinne, whom he married in 1955 and was sealed in the Mesa Arizona Temple for time and all eternity.

Keith joined the Navy right out of high school. He met Corinne when on military leave, while visiting his sister Shannon in Eagle Valley, Nevada. They soon married and started their journey working at a mine where Keith would haul dynamite up the canyon every day. He studied pharmaceuticals. After surviving a stroke at the early age of 23, he and Corinne returned to Southern Utah to start their family. Keith completed a course in bowling management and operation through the Brunswick Corporation and opened a bowling alley in Monticello. In 1966, they moved their little family to Reno, Nevada and continued their education at the university. Keith received his criminal justice degree and built his career as a police officer. Eventually serving as chief of police at the University of Nevada, Reno. After retiring, he worked for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints as a physical facility representative for several years. Once all the children were raised and out on their own, they decided to sell their family home and move to Gold Canyon, Arizona.

While in Arizona, they served a mission at the Family History Center for the church. Several years later, they were called to serve in the Nigeria Port Harcourt, Nigeria Uyo where they met many wonderful people and enjoyed teaching them family history. Once they returned home, they sold their Arizona house and moved to Pioche, Nevada where they stayed until they found a beautiful home in Santa Clara, Utah. Once they were settled in Santa Clara, Keith took up the hobby of quilting and proceeded to make quilts for family, friends, babies and anyone who wanted one.

Surviving him are five daughters: Kellee (Michael) Kiley of Farmington, Utah; Kim (Donald) Jacobsen of Reno, Nevada; Laurie Morris of Santa Clara, Utah; Heidi (Thomas) Hebb of Sparks, Nevada and Tori Kae Shumway of Santa Clara, Utah. Along with 18 grandchildren and 28 great-grandchildren. Also surviving him are two sisters, one brother, many dear cousins and friends. He was proceeded in death by his sweet wife, Corinne Fullerton Shumway; his only son, Michael Keith Shumway; one grandson Johnathan Ryan Zimmerman; two brothers and three sisters.

The funeral services will be held at Spilsbury Mortuary 110 Bluff St, St. George, Utah on Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021. The viewing will be at 9 a.m., with the funeral service starting at 10 a.m. A graveside burial will be held at the Hollinger/Hammond Cemetery in Eagle Valley (Ursine), Nevada at 3 p.m. (Utah time).

Family and friends are invited to view the funeral online: log in to webcast.funeralrecording.com.

Event number: 47641

Password: KAS2021

Arrangements are made under the direction of Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 S. Bluff St., St. George, Utah. Friends and family are invited to sign his online guestbook at www.spilsburymortuary.com.