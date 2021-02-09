Search for Parowan man who went missing while 4-wheeling to resume Wednesday morning

Iron County Sheriffs Office vehicle parked on Green Springs Road between Cedar Highlands and Cedar City, Utah, Sept,. 15, 2020 | File photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News

CEDAR CITY — Authorities spent the day Tuesday searching for a 68-year-old man who went missing while four-wheeling in the Cottonwood Canyon area northeast of Paragonah.

Barry Blake was last seen by a friend on Monday, Iron County Sheriff Ken Carpenter told Cedar City News.

Carpenter said the friend had dropped off Blake and his four-wheeler in the area on Monday afternoon, planning to pick up Blake at a designated spot later.

“When he came back to get him, he wasn’t there, but he didn’t really worry too much about it. That was yesterday afternoon sometime,” Carpenter said. “But then he never showed back up and so about around 2:30 this morning, they reported it and paged out search and rescue.”

Later Tuesday morning, searchers were able to locate the missing man’s off-road vehicle with the help of a helicopter crew.

“His four-wheeler was stuck, but it was still running, which we thought was odd,” Carpenter said. “But he wasn’t in the area of it.”

Personnel from multiple agencies, including the Metro SWAT team, have been assisting in the search, Carpenter said. The temperatures the first night were reasonably warm for this time of year, he said, but Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning was expected to be colder.

“We probably aren’t going to be as fortunate with the weather conditions tonight as we were last night, so there’s always a concern,” he said.

The search efforts were suspended at dusk Tuesday night, but Carpenter said they would resume Wednesday morning.

The area where Blake went missing is just a few miles east of the Lunt Park rest stop on Interstate 15, Carpenter noted.

“If he came down out of the canyon, he could reasonably get down to that Lunt Park rest area,” Carpenter said. “He’s from Parowan, so he’s certainly familiar with the area.”

Anyone who may have seen Blake at any point Monday evening or anytime Tuesday is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 435-867-7500.

This is a developing story.

