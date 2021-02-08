May 13, 1929 – Jan. 30, 2021

Richard (Bruce) Black, age 91, passed away on Jan. 30, 2021 in St. George, Utah. He was born on May 13, 1929 to Mitchell and Isabel Barker Black. He married Marcia Pratt Hales in August 1953. They were later divorced. He married Betty Broderick Paxton on June 14, 1969. Betty passed away on Jan. 21, 2002.

He was preceded in death by his: brother, John (Jack) Black; sisters, Phyllis Boyns, Louise Page Folster and Irene Naylor McCarthy; and stepson, Gregory Paxton.

He joined the U.S. Marines in September 1946 at age 17. He graduated from Provo High School while serving in the Marine Corps.

He retired a senior test officer after 35 years of service for the U.S. Department of Defense in Dugway, Utah.

He enjoyed the outdoors and spending time with his family boating, fishing, hunting and camping. He also restored many automobiles during his retirement years. He loved golf and continued to play at his favorite courses, Hobble Creek and St. George area until recently.

He is survived by his: children, Lynn J. Black, Laurine Martin, R. Phillip Black and Rodney B. Black; stepdaughter, Lana Strasburg; 11 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.

He was the rock that held his family together. He leaves a legacy of love, respect, and an enthusiasm for life and living it to its fullest. Words cannot describe how much he will be missed.

A casual memorial service will be planned for family and friends later this year (date to be decided).

