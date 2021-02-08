Top 5 weekend stories on St. George News

This 1989 file photo shows the path the floodwaters from the Quail Creek dam break took just after the flood, Quail Creek State Park, Utah, 1989 | Photo courtesy of John Chapman, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — In case you missed it, here is your weekend recap of the top five most viewed stories published on St. George News from Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 6-7.

See the related stories at the bottom of this page for five honorable mention stories.

ST. GEORGE — Smith’s Food and Drug has announced it will begin administering the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for people 70 years old and older starting on Thursday at its two St. George locations and its Cedar City store.

Read complete story here.

FEATURE — It plays second fiddle to Sand Hollow today, but when Quail Creek Reservoir was completed in the mid-1980s, it was a big deal. It was a project that sent Washington County in a trajectory that prepared it for growth. It became a destination for water recreation, something that was hardly foreseen in its planning stages.

Read complete story here.

ST. GEORGE — A Washington City woman decorated her front yard with handmade paper hearts the day after Inauguration Day and distributed them to friends and neighbors to spread the love during this challenging time.

Read complete story here.

ST. GEORGE — Charges continue to pile up for a suspect who was recently arrested during a routine traffic stop near Sunset Boulevard for crimes, including forgery and mail theft, that authorities say he allegedly committed in a number of jurisdictions across Washington County.

Read complete story here.

FEATURE —Whether planning your first, second or tenth vegetable garden it can be overwhelming. There are so many tasty vegetables and never enough space and time to grow them all.

Read complete story here.

The top five honorable mention stories can be found below in the related stories below.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2021, all rights reserved.