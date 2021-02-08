Leonard W. Featherstone

Written by Obituaries
February 8, 2021

Jan. 6, 2021

Leonard W. Featherstone, native of Salem, Oregon, passed away Jan. 6, 2021, at the age of 78, in Saint George, Utah.

He was a Navy veteran and he worked as an oncology nurse at the Salem hospital. His hobbies included hunting, fishing, and finding a good deal at Walmart. However, his greatest passion was serving God.

He enjoyed leading Bible studies, writing theological papers, and three mission trips to Kenya. He was a man of faith and he looked forward to eternity with his Savior. He is survived by his wife, Eileen; his children Phyllis Featherstone, Veronica Sheffield, Paul Featherstone and Richard Featherstone; his brother Patrick Featherstone; and 11 grandchildren.

Memorial service is yet to be determined.

