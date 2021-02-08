Jan. 6, 2021

Leonard W. Featherstone, native of Salem, Oregon, passed away Jan. 6, 2021, at the age of 78, in Saint George, Utah.

He was a Navy veteran and he worked as an oncology nurse at the Salem hospital. His hobbies included hunting, fishing, and finding a good deal at Walmart. However, his greatest passion was serving God.

He enjoyed leading Bible studies, writing theological papers, and three mission trips to Kenya. He was a man of faith and he looked forward to eternity with his Savior. He is survived by his wife, Eileen; his children Phyllis Featherstone, Veronica Sheffield, Paul Featherstone and Richard Featherstone; his brother Patrick Featherstone; and 11 grandchildren.

Memorial service is yet to be determined.