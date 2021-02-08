Feb. 15, 1930 – Feb. 6, 2021

Eugene Edward Robinson (Gene) passed away on Feb. 6, 2021. He was born on Feb. 15, 1930 in Santa Cruz, California, to Charles Edward and Hazel Verna Ferguson Robinson. Gene married Doris Betts on July 23, 1949 in Fresno, California.

Gene grew up and was educated in Fresno, where he also had his career as an engineering inspector. He and Doris traveled extensively around the United States and Canada full time in their RV for 37 years. They also traveled to numerous countries and went on many cruises.

Gene also served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War.

He lived his life in California, then moved to St. George, Utah in 2019. Gene’s interests were motorcycle riding, fishing and lapidary.

He is survived by his wife Doris; daughters, Cathy Robinson, of St. George, Utah and Terri Hinshaw, of Fresno, California; grandchildren, Kerri, Ashley, Nathaniel, Elizabeth, Brandise, Shawn and eight great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother, James Robinson, of Monterey, California.

Graveside Services will be on Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, 2:30 p.m. at Tonaquint Cemetery, 1777 S. Dixie Drive, St. George, Utah.

Interment will take place at Tonaquint Cemetery following Graveside Services.

The family would like to thank Dixie Hospice for the wonderful, loving care Gene received.

Arrangements are made under the direction of Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 S. Bluff St., St. George, Utah. Friends and family are invited to sign his online guestbook at www.spilsburymortuary.com.