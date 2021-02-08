St. George City Council elects new council member

The St. George City Council elected M. Rick Erickson from a pool of 28 candidates to fill the vacant council seat during a special meeting, St. George, Utah, Feb. 8, 2021 | Photo by David Dudley, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The St. George City Council elected M. Rick Erickson from a pool of 28 candidates to fill the vacant council seat during a special meeting Monday afternoon.

The council seat was vacated Jan. 19 when then council member Michele Randall was elected the first female mayor of St. George.

Before that, the mayor’s seat opened up when Mayor Jon Pike resigned Jan. 4, after accepting a role in Gov. Spencer Cox’s cabinet as Utah Insurance Commissioner.

Erickson, a deputy Washington County attorney, will serve on the City Council until Randall’s term would have been up in January 2022. The next council election will begin this fall, when Erickson may choose to run for another term.

“More than anything else, I want St. George to remain a place where my children will want to live,” Erickson said in a previous St. George News article.

Erickson has worked in law since 2003 and emphasized as much in his letter of interest. After working as a public defender for Douglas D. Terry and Associates, Erickson served as St. George City prosecutor and assistant city attorney. He also worked as an adjunct instructor at Dixie State University from 2009 to 2019.

