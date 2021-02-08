Passenger extricated, transported in critical condition following crash on St. George Boulevard

Stock image | Photo by Cody Blowers, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A passenger was transported to the hospital in critical condition Sunday following a single-vehicle crash on St. George Boulevard involving a passenger car that crashed into an auto parts store.

St. George Police Officer Tiffany Atkin said that shortly after 8:30 a.m. on Sunday officers and emergency personnel responded to 800 East St. George Boulevard on a single-vehicle crash involving a 2003 Honda Civic carrying three occupants.

The incident was initially reported as an unknown injury crash, and it wasn’t until the first officers arrived that they found one of the occupants, the 25-year-old front-seat passenger, who was trapped inside of the passenger car. Firefighters arrived on scene and were able to extricate the man from the car who was then transported to St. George Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

Both the driver and the 17-year-old passenger sitting in the back seat sustained minor injuries in the collision, Atkin said.

At the time of the collision, Atkin said, the car was heading westbound on St. George Blvd. in the lane nearest the median when the driver swerved to avoid striking another vehicle in the roadway. The driver then lost control of the car, which continued to the right and crashed into the O’Reilly Auto Parts store directly across the street from McDonald’s.

The impact crushed the front of the vehicle and trapped the front-seat passenger in the car. The accident reconstruction team was called out to conduct an investigation shortly after the crash.

The extent of the damage to the auto parts store was unknown at the time of this report, and Atkin said the investigation is ongoing and no further details are being released at this time.

This report is based on statements from police, emergency personnel or other responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2021, all rights reserved.