More COVID-19 vaccination slots go online for February

Stock photo. | Stock photo.| Photo by iStock/Getty Images Plus, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The latest set of reservation slots for people to receive the COVID-19 vaccine went online at 9 a.m. Monday.

Anyone age 70 and over falls into the primary group eligible for the immunizations at this point. Also remaining eligible are K-12 teachers and staff, first responders and medical workers.

While many of the slots are already full as of publication of this report, there was a slight increase in the number of reservation slots this week, and Gov. Spencer Cox said last week that an increasing supply from the federal government will result in a quadrupling of available reservation slots by the end of the month. In addition, Smith’s stores in St. George and Cedar City will begin offering a limited number of Moderna COVID-19 vaccinations starting Wednesday.

The Moderna vaccine will be the primary vaccine provided by the Southwest Utah Public Health Department, with the Pfizer vaccine being used as a secondary supply.

For those who have received the Pfizer vaccine from the department, Pfizer-specific second-shot clinics are now being offered by the department. Two shots are required of both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines for full immunization, and both shots must be of the same vaccine.

Links to register follow below and will be updated as they are added and are filled.

Getting the COVID-19 vaccine

Those who can currently get first dose of the vaccine : Everyone ages 70 and over; K-12 teachers and staff; those that work in nonhospital health care facilities (those in clinics, pharmacies, dentists or other medical offices); and first responders, including law enforcement, firefighters and EMTs.

: Everyone ages 70 and over; K-12 teachers and staff; those that work in nonhospital health care facilities (those in clinics, pharmacies, dentists or other medical offices); and first responders, including law enforcement, firefighters and EMTs. Those who can receive the second dose : Those who received their first injection 28 days or more before the appointment time.

: Those who received their first injection 28 days or more before the appointment time. Must register in advance online for an appointment time. Walk-ins will not be accepted.

Must have a personal ID, employment ID (if necessary) and wear a short-sleeve shirt at appointment.

Must get the vaccine in the county you reside in. Proof of residency is required. Part-time residents can get vaccinated with proof of residency.

Vaccines are free of charge.

Those without email addresses or unable to make reservations online can get help at a specialized hotline at 435-986-2549.

Washington County:

Where: Southwest Utah Public Health Department St. George office, 620 S. 400 East, 2nd Floor Conference Room, St. George; Thursday at Active Life Center, 245 N. 200 West, St George

When:

Iron County:

Where: Southwest Utah Public Health Department Cedar City office, 260 DL Sargent Drive, Cedar City.

When:

Kane County:

Where: Southwest Utah Public Health Department Kanab office, 445 N. Main St., Kanab.

When: By appointment. Call (435) 644-4994.

Garfield County:

Where: Southwest Utah Public Health Department Panguitch office, 601 Center St. Panguitch.

When: Monday first and second doses, 9 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. ALL SLOTS FULL (click to register); Feb. 18 first and second doses, 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. (click to register); Feb. 22 first and second doses, 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. (click to register)

Beaver County:

Where: Southwest Utah Public Health Department Beaver Office, 75 1175 North, Beaver.

When: First and second dose – Tuesday, 10 a.m. to 2:15 p.m. ALL SLOTS FULL (click to register); Feb. 16, 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. (click to register); Feb. 23, 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. (click to register)

Smith’s Food and Drug:

Where: 20 N. Bluff St. and 565 S. Mall Drive in St. George and 633 S. Main St. in Cedar City.

Reservations: Click to register (starting Wednesday)

COVID-19 information resources

St. George News has made every effort to ensure the information in this story is accurate at the time it was written. However, as the situation and science surrounding the coronavirus continues to evolve, it’s possible that some data has changed.

Check the resources below for up-to-date information and resources.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2021, all rights reserved.