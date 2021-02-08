Nov. 27, 1933 – Feb. 4, 2021

Burton Clair McKee passed away Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, in St. George, Utah. He was born Nov. 27, 1933, in Holden, Utah to Lula Shumway McKee and Burton David McKee. He was married to Margaret Joan Spencer on June 7, 1956, in the Salt Lake Temple.

Clair graduated from Millard High School in May of 1952, where he was active in sports. He became an all-state football player and track star. He was also a student government officer. He graduated from BYU, where he played football before being injured his sophomore year.

He served a mission to the North Western states, where he was very successful in the Coquille and Coosbay area. Clair enjoyed the outdoors, hunting and fishing. He and Joan lived in Vernal, UT, for 15 months, where he became a skilled fisherman.

He obtained a master’s degree in the school of social work at the University of Utah. He later obtained a psychology certificate from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. Clair worked as a social worker and school psychologist for the Clark County School District, in Las Vegas, Nevada for over 32 years.

Clair was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in many leadership positions. He and Joan served a mission in American Samoa and Arizona.

Clair is survived by his wife, Joan, of St. George, and their three children, Jill Temple, Randy McKee and Richard (Debi) McKee, as well as seven grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren.

The family would like to thank the doctors and nurses at St. George Regional Hospital for the good, compassionate care that was given their husband and father.

Funeral Services will be Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, at 10 a.m. at Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 S Bluff St., St George, Utah. Viewing will be from 9 – 9:50 a.m. at the Mortuary. Internment will take place at the Holden City Cemetery, Holden, Utah.

Family and friends are invited to view the funeral online. Log in to webcast.funeralrecording.com.

Event number: 47621

Password: BCM2021

Arrangements are made under the direction of Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 S. Bluff St., St. George, Utah. Friends and family are invited to sign his online guestbook at www.spilsburymortuary.com.