‘We pride ourselves on quality service’: Rose Concrete Coatings & Design offers custom flooring solutions

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — Since 2001, Rose Concrete Coatings & Design has served Southern Utah homeowners and businesses with a commitment to quality products and exceptional customer care. All services are insured and satisfaction guaranteed.

“I usually like to do what I would do at my own house,” owner Sam Edwards said. “I wouldn’t recommend it to a customer if I wouldn’t do it myself.”

Rose Concrete Coatings & Design has completed millions of square feet of flooring projects for customers throughout St. George, Cedar City, Mesquite and surrounding areas. Services include garage floor coatings, waterproof deck coatings, pool deck coatings, diamond-polished concrete and stains and sealers for patios and driveways.

When it comes to garages, all floors installed by Rose Concrete Coatings & Design use top-of-the-line industrial coatings that Edwards said are economical, beautiful and require little maintenance. Whether the floor is newly poured or has endured years of wear and tear, they can properly treat the concrete for guaranteed adhesion.

Concrete staining gives the appearance of expensive flooring at a fraction of the cost, Edwards said. It’s a unique and elegant option for existing interior and exterior concrete surfaces, transforming bleak gray slabs into works of art.

For another exterior option, solid surface decks are a practical and stylish feature for any home, Edwards said, adding that the durable polyurethane elastomeric is guaranteed not to crack. Decks are 100% waterproof, flexible and have a glossy designer finish.

Rose Concrete Coatings & Design also handles large-scale commercial and industrial projects. They have installed flooring at the Walmart Distribution Center in Hurricane and many restaurants and retail stores in the area.

“We’re not the cheapest in town, but we do buy the best material,” he said. “I’ve been doing this for 20 years, and I’ve seen what’s out there, what works and what doesn’t.”

Some homeowners choose to apply their own coatings and stains to save money, but there’s a steep learning curve when it comes to DIY floorings, and Edwards said the results rarely last.

“We’ve had a lot of jobs fixing what homeowners tried to do themselves.”

By hiring Rose Concrete Coatings & Design, homeowners can rest assured that the work will be done efficiently – and done right. Edwards personally estimates and bids every job, offering options and recommendations to suit each customer’s needs.

“We pride ourselves on quality service,” he said. “If there’s anything that’s wrong, we’ll come back and fix it.”

One of their customers in Washington City recently hired Rose Concrete Coatings & Design to give the unsightly concrete slab floor in her garage a makeover.

“There was nothing good about my garage,” she said. “Every time I came out here, I saw stains. I always saw the bad.”

The busy mom of three said she didn’t have time for a lengthy and inconvenient renovation process. She found Rose Concrete Coatings & Design online, and impressed by the quality of their past projects, she reached out to Edwards for a bid.

She said she hasn’t had to clean her garage floor in months; if there’s a spill, she can simply wipe it up without staining the durable industrial coating. Even neighbors passing by have commented on the improvement.

“As soon as I came out and saw it finished, I was blown away,” she said. “Now I get to walk out and love it.”

Edwards started Rose Concrete Coatings & Design in 2001 with his cousin. Fresh out of college and determined to launch his own business, he hit the streets and started knocking on doors to advertise flooring services. He now has nine employees, a few of whom have been with the company for over a decade.

After 20 years in business and thousands of satisfied customers, Edwards said that Rose Concrete Coatings & Design is the premier concrete flooring service in the St. George area.

“There’s a reason why we’ve stayed around when the others have gone out of business,” he said. “It’s because we have good quality control, good customer service and a lot of experience in what we do.”

To schedule an estimate with Rose Concrete Coatings & Design, call 435-229-2920.

