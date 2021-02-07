Pickup truck runs over curb on St. George Blvd

ST. GEORGE — St. George Police responded to reports that a truck had gone over a curb at the McDonald’s at 798 E. St. George Blvd. Sunday morning around 2:30 am.
Officers Nathan Lemke, Brian Groves, and Jonathan Gleave responded. The cause of the accident is unknown, as police weren’t available for comment.
Click on photo to enlarge it, then use your left-right arrow keys to cycle through the gallery.
A truck ran over a curb at the McDonald's at 798 St. George Blvd. Sunday around 2:30 am in St. George, Utah | Photo by Mori Kessler, St. George News
A truck ran over a curb at the McDonald's at 798 St. George Blvd. Sunday around 2:30 am in St. George, Utah | Photo by Mori Kessler, St. George News
A truck ran over a curb at the McDonald's at 798 St. George Blvd. Sunday around 2:30 am in St. George, Utah | Photo by Mori Kessler, St. George News
Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2021, all rights reserved.
David is a journalist, educator, and playwright. He has written for Zenger News, the Christian Science Monitor, the Barton Chronicle, North Star Monthly, and The Northland Journal, among others. He has covered various beats, including breaking news, courts and crimes, sports, and arts and entertainment. His writing on theatre appears regularly in American Theatre Magazine, Contemporary Theatre Review (UK), ConJunto (Cuba), and HowlRound.com. David's play, 800 Days of Solitude, about the ways in which solitary confinement affects juveniles and their families, was awarded the 2018 Christian Moe playwriting prize. He earned a BFA with summa cum laude honors from DePaul University, and holds an MFA in playwriting from Southern Illinois University, Carbondale.