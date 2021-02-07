Pickup truck runs over curb on St. George Blvd

ST. GEORGE — St. George Police responded to reports that a truck had gone over a curb at the McDonald’s at 798 E. St. George Blvd. Sunday morning around 2:30 am.

Officers Nathan Lemke, Brian Groves, and Jonathan Gleave responded. The cause of the accident is unknown, as police weren’t available for comment.

Click on photo to enlarge it, then use your left-right arrow keys to cycle through the gallery.



Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2021, all rights reserved.