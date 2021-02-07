Dixie State men’s hoops steamrolled by Seattle

Dixie State University at Southern Utah University, men's basketball, Cedar City, Utah, Dec. 17, 2020 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News

ST. GEORGE — Darrion Trammell had 30 points for the visitors as Seattle rolled past Dixie State, 77-56, on Saturday night.

Trammell also caused eight turnovers as the Redhawks avenged a loss to Dixie State on Friday.

Cameron Gooden had 17 points for the Trailblazers (6-9, 2-6 Western Athletic Conference). Hunter Schofield added 15 points and seven rebounds. Frank Staine had five points and 10 rebounds.

Aaron Nettles had 16 points for Seattle (8-7, 1-2 Western Athletic Conference), which ended its five-game road losing streak. Kobe Williamson added eight points and 11 rebounds. Emeka Udenyi had seven rebounds.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.