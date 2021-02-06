Photo gallery: Colorful display above Sand Hollow

Hot air balloons sail above Sand Hollow Resort in Hurricane, Utah, as part of the annual SkyFest Balloon Festival. Feb. 6, 2021 | Photo courtesy of Brodie Rose, St. George News

HURRICANE — Reader Brodie Rose has provided St. George News with pictures from a colorful display of hot air balloons above the Sand Hollow Resort Saturday morning.

The display is part of this weekend’s annual SkyFest Balloon Festival at the resort in Hurricane.

The festival continues Sunday morning, with another launch of balloons scheduled for 8 a.m.

The event is free to the public, other than $10 for parking.

Click on photo to enlarge it, then use your left-right arrow keys to cycle through the gallery.



