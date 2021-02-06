Small brush fire burns in Enterprise

The exterior of the Lynn K. Bryson Fire Station, Enterprise, Utah, Oct. 28, 2016 | Photo by Joseph Witham, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The Enterprise Fire Department responded to a brush fire Saturday afternoon that burned about two acres before it was put out.

The blaze started off of Juniper Road and was caused by someone in the area who was welding a corral, Enterprise Fire Chief Brenden Moody told St. George News. No structures were damaged and there were no injuries. The fire burned some sagebrush in the area but firefighters were able to put it out quickly, Moody said.

No roads were closed and there was no danger to the public.

“It was kind of a boring fire,” Moody said.

