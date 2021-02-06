1928 — February 4, 2021

At the age of 93, Franz Czipri of St. George, Utah, passed away peacefully at home with his beloved wife and children by his side, on Feb. 4, 2021.

Franz was born in Bia Torbagy, Hungary, during a chaotic time in history. He escaped the Russian invasion in April 1946 and fled to Germany, where he married Magdalena (Huber) in 1949 and had three children.

Franz and his family immigrated to the United States in July of 1955 to pursue a life of freedom and opportunity. The day they first set eyes on the Statue of Liberty was one never to be forgotten. He settled in Aurora, Ill., where he raised his family, then retired to St George, Utah.

Franz was a blue-collar worker his entire life, a hard worker and a man of strong ethics and integrity. He was proud to have become an American citizen and never forgot to appreciate and honor the opportunities he was given and all that he was able to achieve. His love for America never wavered as he always said it was the greatest country in the world.

A feisty, yet sensitive, man, he loved to laugh and tell stories of his life. Franz held his lifelong friends dear to his heart and enjoyed their companionship as well as meeting new friends. His favorite hobbies included hunting, boating, fishing, gardening, along with his love for feeding and watching quails. He loved his homemade wine and passed on his father’s tradition of homemade brats to his family.

He was preceded in death by his beloved parents, Martin and Maria Czipri, and sister, Mary Weiszhar (Joseph). He is survived by his devoted wife of 72 years, Magdalena (Huber) and loving children: Mary Jung (Craig), Ann Lambert (Jim), and Karl Czipri (Mary Choate); nine grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren.

Franz was treasured for the endearing man he was. He will be remembered through cherished memories of the love and laughter he brought and the opportunities he enabled.

Services will be private. For those wishing to make a donation in remembrance of Franz hus family suggests any of the charities for veterans or against animal cruelty.

Arrangements entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, (435) 673-4221. Please visit our website at www.metcalfmortuary.com for condolences, complete obituary and funeral listings.