April 12, 1931 – Jan. 25, 2021

Robert Claire Bown, age 89, passed away Monday Jan. 25, 2021 in St George, Utah. He was born April 12, 1931 in Manti, Utah to Robert and Claire Bown. He was in the Navy and with his first wife he had four children-Robert Bown, Kenton Bown, Mary Lou Bown and Jennifer Bown.

He later met and married Ruth Marie Hunter on May 2, 1987 adding more children to his family-Toni and Kim Whitney, Kathryn Jo Whitney, Shauna Marie (Stott) Freeman and Donnie (deceased) and Elizabeth Whitney. He had many grandchildren and great-grandchildren whom he dearly loved.

He worked for Tobyden Inc. in California for many years; after retiring, he worked for Certified Infiction Services. He loved his work and loved his family. Bob adored his beloved wife, Ruth, and often called her his bride. They love St. George and Bob often said this is our Home for Always. Our love for St. George has always been surrounded by wonderful friends, neighbors and family.

Bob was a fine man and full of love and so funny with much wit about him that everyone loved. He was known for his woodworking and making beautiful clocks.

Services will be held at a later date.

Arrangements entrusted to the care of Pine View Mortuary, 435-986-4222. Visit Pine View Mortuary’s website www.pineviewmortuary.com for full obituary and condolences.