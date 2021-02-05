Senate passes Rep. Brooks’ bill bypassing concealed weapons permit

ST. GEORGE — A bill allowing Utahns to carry a concealed firearm without a permit passed the Utah Senate on Friday and is a procedural vote away from reaching the governor’s desk.

House Bill 60, authored by Rep. Walt Brooks, R-St. George, allows Utah gun owners 21 and over to carry a gun under a jacket or in a purse legally, without the need for a state-issued permit.

While Brooks and the bill’s senate co-sponsor, GOP Sen. David Hinkins, have said that’s basically the scope of the bill, it has drawn opposition due to bypassing the class and accompanying background check required to get a permit. The class primarily reviews state guns laws and provides a modicum of suicide awareness training.

Concerns have also been expressed concerning access to guns and their use in suicide. However, Brooks has previously stated that while that is an important issue, it was beyond the scope of the HB 60.

Brooks has also said state lawmakers needs to put more faith in law-abiding citizens who are also responsible gun owners.

“Criminals have guns, and they’re going to conceal and do with them what they do,” Hinkins said Friday on the Senate Floor. “All this does is (for) law-abiding citizens, this allows a woman to put it in her purse or a man to put it in his jacket.”

While the bill allows Utahns to carry a concealed gun without a permit, the state’s permit system remains intact as having one carries the advantage of reciprocity with over 30 other states. It also allows someone to carry a concealed firearm in certain situations that may still require a permit.

Permit or no permit, Brooks has also stressed the need for gun owners to get training on how to properly handle their firearms.

Still, opponents of HB 60 have objected to the removal of required education on weapons and suicide prevention.

“It’s unacceptable that our lawmakers passed a bill to gut suicide prevention training when nearly 85 percent of Utah’s gun deaths are suicides,” Mary Ann Thompson, a leader of the Utah chapter of Moms Demand Action, said in a statement. “Clearly our lawmakers’ ties to the gun lobby mean more to them than their constituents.”

Lawmakers have put aside some resources for suicide prevention and weapons education.

The bill now goes back to the House to approve minor revisions. At least 15 other states already allow concealed carry without a permit. Republican Gov. Spencer Cox has said he supports the idea.

Southern Utah Sens. Evan Vickers and Don Ipson voted in favor of HB 60, as did Reps. Rex Shipp, V. Lowry Snow, Travis Seegmiller, Phil Lyman, Brad Last and Walt Brooks.

