What’s on the Menu: Silver Reef Brewing Co. | Sponsored by Camping World

ST. GEORGE — Silver Reef Brewing Co. started in 2018 with a group of people who wanted to bring quality beer, made locally with the freshest ingredients, to Southern Utah. Since then, they have expanded their offerings to include spirits – including bourbon, brandy, rum and vodka – as well as a selection of wines.

“What’s on the Menu” host Sheldon Demke took 99.9 KONY Country’s own Marty Lane on a tour through Silver Reef Brewing Co. and their new tasting room, where they’re pouring out deliciousness one glass at a time.

Join Sheldon and Marty for a few rounds at Silver Reef Brewing Co. on episode 76 of “What’s on the Menu” in the media player above.

Demke and Lane started with the new selection of red wines, including a full-bodied malbec offering intriguing hints of raspberry and cocoa. The duo also tried a cabernet, which Lane said was definitely his favorite.

However, Demke preferred the merlot.

“I could drink that all day long,” he said. “That merlot is good with anything, honestly – with food, without food. I mean, it’s great.”

Although not a beer connoisseur, Lane started to change his tune after sampling the dark, rich amber ale.

“It goes perfect with Mexican food,” he said. “Whether it’s beer or spirits, whatever it is, I definitely like pairing it with food.”

Demke said Fresh and Juicy, Silver Reef’s India pale ale, is sure to please beer snobs and commoners alike. And Agua del Diablo – “the Devil’s water” – in fact proved quite heavenly.

Demke and Lane were also treated to a behind-the-scenes glimpse of the canning process. Silver Reef Brewing Co. creates, brews and cans their beers entirely on site in St. George.

“It doesn’t get much fresher than that!” Demke said.

The tasting room at Silver Reef is now open to anyone wanting to try out their unique selection of wines, beers and spirits.

Resources

Silver Reef Brewing Co. | Address: 4391 S. Enterprise Drive, St. George | Telephone: 435-216-1050 | Hours: Monday-Saturday, noon to 5 p.m. | Website.

