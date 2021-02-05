Walker Plumbing, Heating & Air serves greater St. George with 24/7 response, quality workmanship

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — If you’re looking for a reliable plumbing, heating and cooling company, Walker Plumbing, Heating & Air makes it easy with expert workmanship and personalized solutions that fit every customer’s needs and budget – plus same-day service.

“Our main purpose is to serve the people of St. George and try to really help grow the community here,” owner Brett Walker said.

Walker Plumbing, Heating & Air is a family-owned and operated business that has served the greater St. George area for the past 16 years. Walker started working in the plumbing industry during high school and founded his own company in Utah County in 2002. Then he headed south, drawn by the red rock scenery and warmth of the local community.

“I’ve always loved St. George,” he said. “It’s just been such a friendly town, and we love the small-town feel.”

When something goes awry with a plumbing or heating and cooling system, there’s little time to spare. Walker Plumbing, Heating & Air’s licensed technicians come to the rescue of residential and commercial customers across Washington County with 24/7 emergency service.

The company performs installation and repair of water lines, water heaters, water softeners, water filtration systems, sump pumps, toilets, faucets and garbage disposals. Additionally, they offer burst pipe repair, slab leak repair, sewer line repair, drain cleaning, complete re-piping, septic tank plumbing and more. Technicians are continually trained on the latest tools and technology.

“Anything to do with plumbing, we can handle it,” Walker said. “Any emergency 24 hours a day, we’re going to get you taken care of.”

Washington City resident Aaron Crane moved into his new home in December 2020, and a few days before Christmas, he discovered a massive water leak in his master bedroom that was soaking the carpet.

After doing some research online, Crane said he decided to call Walker Plumbing, Heating & Air because they were recognized as the area’s top plumber in the Best of Southern Utah 2020. They swiftly sent a technician out to assess the situation and provide a price estimate. The diagnosis? A pipe had frozen and burst.

“I didn’t know what to do, but they came out and fixed it really quick. I had hot water that night,” he said. “It was completely fixed, and all my piping issues were resolved within two days.”

Crane said the technicians were extremely knowledgeable and kept him informed every step of the way.

“They taught me what to look for,” he added. “And they have an awesome warranty program if anything does go wrong.”

Walker Plumbing, Heating & Air expanded to offer heating and cooling services three years ago. Walker said he decided to bring on a few HVAC technicians after receiving numerous requests from satisfied plumbing customers. They perform emergency repairs day and night, as well as installation, maintenance and air quality services.

Regardless of the job, Walker Plumbing, Heating & Air provides upfront pricing before the work ever begins – no hidden fees or surprises. They don’t bill until the job is 100% complete and the homeowner is satisfied, Walker said. All work is backed by a warranty.

“That’s our goal, to make sure our customers are happy before they pay us,” he added.

With his wife and son as part of the operation and their family name on the company, Walker said he takes pride in providing local home and business owners with dependable, honest service. Every member of the Walker Plumbing, Heating & Air team stands by their word and gets the job done right.

“We’re not going to sell them something they don’t need,” he said. “We’re going to give them different options on how to either replace or repair it, and leave it up to the customer to decide. We’re always looking out for the best interests of our customers.”

