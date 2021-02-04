Bureau of Land Management seeks public input on proposed fee increases, other plans for Kanab campgrounds

File photo by Unspash, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — On Jan. 29, the Bureau of Land Management released the draft business plan for the Kanab Field Office campground program for a 30-day public comment period, which will end Feb. 28. The draft business plan covers management issues such as operating costs, fee rate changes, annual revenues and future expenditures.

According to a press release issued by the BLM, the plan includes details about improved amenities at the Ponderosa Grove and Whitehouse campgrounds and outlines potentially associated fees.

The Ponderosa Grove Campground is located in Kane County along Hancock Road, approximately 16 miles northwest of Kanab, and the White House Campground is located approximately 50 miles east of Kanab. Both are located on public lands managed by the BLM Kanab Field Office.

“This plan will have a positive impact on area resources and recreational opportunities for our visitors,” Kanab Field Manager Whit Bunting said in the release. “Fees at this recreation site have not been raised in many years, but if approved, the increased fees collected will help maintain site infrastructure right here in this field office.”

Designed and constructed in the 1970s, Ponderosa Grove Campground is the only developed BLM-managed campground in the Kanab area, and it provides outstanding recreational opportunities for more than 4,000 visitors annually. In 2020, the campground was remodeled and expanded to include additional campsites and new restroom facilities.

Also designed and constructed in the 1970s, White House Campground provides access for hikers and overnight backpackers hiking along the Paria River into the Paria Canyon-Vermilion Cliffs Wilderness. In 2018, it was also remodeled to include improvements to the restroom, parking and campsite facilities.

The proposed business plan will help the BLM maintain recent site improvements and continue to provide a high level of service to visitors at both sites, the press release states.

To access the draft business plan for the Kanab Field Office Campground Program, visit the website here. Detailed instructions on how to submit input for the business plan is included in the “Dear Reader” letter at the beginning of the document.

Comments may be mailed to: BLM Kanab Field Office, Attn: Daniel Gunn, 669 South Highway 89A, Kanab, UT 84741 or sent by email.

Please list “Kanab Field Office Campground Program” in the subject line and provide any comments by Feb. 28, 2021.

Before including personally identifiable information in any comments, be aware that the entire comment – including personal identifying information – may be made publicly available at any time. Requests to withhold personal identifying information from public review may be submitted, but the BLM cannot guarantee that it will be able to do so.

