Feb. 10, 1950 – Feb. 1, 2021

Patty Ann Kanies, 70, passed away Feb. 1, 2021. She was born in Seattle, Washington to Marvin “Bud” and Lauretta VanNostrand. She spent her childhood in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, before moving to northern Colorado. She graduated from Northglenn High School in 1968.

Patty married Terry Kanies on Jan. 26, 1979 in Kamas, Utah. Terry and Patty lived in Salt Lake City where she worked many years in the banking and photography industries. After retirement in 2019, they moved to St. George, Utah to enjoy warmer weather.

Patty was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Robert VanNostrand. She is survived by her husband, Terry; son, Todd Barszcz; daughter, Carrie Kanies Belt; son, Michael Kanies; eight grandchildren: Derian, Kody, Austin, Miles, Gracie, Tryler (Anna), Jake and Noah; four great-grandchildren: Abigail, Lilly, Finnley and Wyatt; and brother, David VanNostrand.

Family was most important to Patty and she was a special aunt, cousin and friend to countless others.

In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations in Patty’s name to The Breast Cancer Research Foundation or Alzheimer’s and Dementia Research.

The family would like to thank the staff at St. George Regional Hospital for their exceptional care and compassion.

Services will be held Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021 at 1 p.m. at Metcalf Mortuary, 288 West St. George Blvd., St. George, Utah.

Due to COVID restrictions, services will be limited to immediate family and will be livestreamed.

Livestreaming webcast is available at www.metcalfmortuary.com by clicking on the obituary, then click on broadcast at the bottom. Webcast will remain on-line for 90 days.

Arrangements entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, 435-673-4221.