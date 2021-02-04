Region 9 girls basketball: Cedar edges Dixie, Hurricane hits .500, Pine View, Desert Hills win in routs

Enid Vaifanua shoots a 3-pointer over Snow Canyon defenders, Desert Hills at Snow Canyon, St. George, Utah, Feb. 4, 2021 | Photo by Aaron Crane, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — In Region 9 girls basketball action Thursday night, both Pine View and Desert Hills won handily, while Cedar and Hurricane both prevailed on the road in closer contests. Here are recaps of each game:

Cedar 44, Dixie 41

At Dixie, the Flyers jumped out to a 19-13 lead over Cedar in the first quarter, but the Reds battled back with a 14-5 run in the second to take a 27-24 halftime lead.

Cedar then outscored Dixie 10-7 during the third period, while the Flyers exactly reversed that in the fourth, leaving Cedar’s three-point halftime edge as the final margin.

Cedar guard Braylee Peterson led all scorers with 17 points, while post player Abby Davis, no longer wearing the bandage on her right hand following a recent thumb injury, added 10 points.

But it was Jacey Messer and Megan Allred’s defensive play underneath the basket that drew head coach Corry Nielsen’s praise afterward. “They both played great post defense,” he said.

Dixie was led by Katie Mills, who scored 13 points, while center Kealah Faumuina added nine.

Cedar improved to 7-3 in league play and remains in third place in the Region 9 standings. The Reds will travel to the north end of Cedar City next Tuesday to face rival Canyon View.

Dixie, meanwhile, fell to 4-6 in region play, meaning the Flyers are now tied with Canyon View for fifth place. Dixie travels to Crimson Cliffs on Tuesday.

Pine View 58, Canyon View 23

At Pine View, the Panthers built a sizable lead early on and cruised to victory over the Canyon View Falcons.

Center Averi Papa scored eight of her game-high 18 points in the first quarter as the Panthers opened up a 19-8 lead. Papa and Tessa Taylor then each dropped seven points during the second period as Pine View led 37-13 at halftime.

By the time Pine View coach Ben Luce cleared his bench midway through the fourth quarter, the Panthers lead was up to 40 points, 57-17. Canyon View managed to outscore the Panthers 6-1 from that point on to account for the final 58-23 margin.

In addition dominating the rebounding on both ends, the Panthers’ stifling defense held Canyon View guard Addison Newman to just two points.

“Alex and Jens took that matchup seriously,” Luce said of PV guards Alex Olson and Mady Jensen. “They played really fundamental D.”

After Papa’s 18 points, Taylor was second-highest scorer for the Panthers with 12 points, while Olson added 11.

Canyon View was led by Harlee Nicoll’s nine points.

Pine View, which improved to 9-1 in region play, 15-1 overall, will next host region-leading Desert Hills in a marquee matchup next Tuesday.

Canyon View, which fell to 4-6 in Region 9, will host Cedar on Tuesday.

Desert Hills 76, Snow Canyon 26

Desert Hills established the tone early and didn’t look back after pulling away on the road against Snow Canyon. The Thunder jumped to a 16-2 lead after the first quarter without allowing a field goal. Enid Vaifanua scored 10 in the first quarter, including a pair of 3-pointers. She ended the game with a game-leading 18 points and landed four shots total from the perimeter in the first half.

Desert Hills separated the score further in the second quarter, putting up 21 points on eight field goals as a unit. Conversely, the Warriors scored eight on three field goals with five points coming off the hands of Taylan Whitehead. With a 37-10 halftime deficit, the Thunder were able to pull off the gas and get some work in for junior varsity players. In total, 11 players scored for Desert Hills, with seven posting at least five points. Junior Laci Jones scored nine points in the fourth quarter alone including five free throws, leading a JV squad that posted 22 points during the final frame.

Shailee Bundy scored 12 for Desert Hills and was the only other player to reach double digits for the team.

For Snow Canyon, Natalie Olson led the way with 10 points. She hit the team’s only 3-pointer in the third and converted on five shots from the line. Whitehead had six points.

The Thunder remain undefeated in region play and now sit at 10-0 on the season. They rematch with No. 1 in RPI Pine View on Tuesday and are still the only team to have beaten the Panthers this season.

Snow Canyon falls to 1-9 in league and 2-14 overall. The Warriors host the Hurricane Tigers next.

— written by Rich Allen

Hurricane 46, Crimson Cliffs 35

Hot shooting in the third quarter let the Tigers pull away on the road. After scoring only 18 points in the entire first half and reaching the midway buzzer trailing by two, Hurricane matched its scoring in the third period alone and got eight field goals from five different players. Meanwhile, its press defense kept Crimson at bay in the second half, holding the Mustangs to only five field goals and 17 points after halftime.

Hurricane eliminated the midway deficit after being outscored by only one point in each of the first two quarters, playing somewhat sloppy but not letting Crimson take advantage. The Tigers are still without leading scorer Haley Chesley and head coach Pepper Reddish, who also missed Tuesday’s loss at Cedar.

Madi Staples hit a 3-ball and an additional field goal in the third quarter to lead the team scoring in that frame. Lydia Prince hit the only other shot from the arc in the third and hit four from the perimeter total to lead the game with 13 points. Crimson’s Ashtin Hansen was one shy of matching Prince’s mark. Also for Hurricane, Sadie Gilberg racked up five assists and four steals to compliment her nine points.

Hurricane improves to 7-10 overall and 5-5 in Region 9 play, good enough to propel the Tigers to fourth place in the league standings. The Tigers travel to Snow Canyon to face the Warriors on Tuesday.

The Mustangs drop to 0-10 in region and 2-14 overall. They host the Dixie Flyers next.

— written by Rich Allen

Tuesday’s game schedule (Feb. 9)

Desert Hills at Pine View

Cedar at Canyon View

Dixie at Crimson Cliffs

Hurricane at Snow Canyon

Region 9 girls basketball standings (as of Feb. 5)

Desert Hills 10-0 (14-2) RPI: 3rd Pine View 9-1 (15-1) RPI: 1st Cedar 7-3 (10-7) RPI: 8th Hurricane 5-5 (7-10) RPI: 12th Canyon View 4-6 (7-11) RPI: 10th Dixie 4-6 (6-10) RPI: 15th Snow Canyon 1-9 (2-14) RPI: 19th Crimson Cliffs 0-10 (2-14) RPI: 20th

