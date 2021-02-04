Judge deviates from sentencing guidelines for man convicted of aggravated assault, operating meth lab

Composite image. Inset booking photo of Fred W. Jensen, Iron County Jail, Cedar City, Utah, date not specified. | Photo courtesy of Iron County Sheriff's Office, St. George News / Cedar City News

CEDAR CITY — A Cedar City man convicted of felony counts of aggravated assault, firearm possession and operating a meth lab was sentenced to prison on Monday.

Fred W. Jensen, 47, was sentenced during a video court hearing by 5th District Judge Matthew L. Bell, who ordered that two of the three sentences of up to five years be served consecutively, meaning Jensen is to serve a minimum of two years and as long as 10 years in the Utah State Prison.

Jensen had pleaded guilty on Dec. 21 to the clandestine drug lab charge, aggravated assault and possession or use of a firearm by a restricted person, all of which were third-degree felonies. The assault charge was connected to a domestic violence incident that happened in July.

Although sentencing guidelines recommended a sentence of 150 days in jail, Chief Deputy Attorney Shane Klenk of the Iron County Attorney’s Office asked the court to deviate from the recommendations and sentence Jensen to prison, which Bell did.

No fines were assessed, however, as the judge suspended nearly $29,000 worth of potential fines.

“Mr. Jensen had previously been given numerous opportunities to be successful on probation and complete substance abuse treatment,” Iron County Attorney Chad Dotson told Cedar City News following the sentencing. “However, when you have an extensive criminal history and commit violent felony offenses, prison is appropriate. If efforts for rehabilitation fail, incarceration is needed to protect the community and balance the scales of justice.”

Dotson added that in his opinion, the sentencing guidelines and recommendations for addressing violent crime and crimes committed by repeat offenders are “wholly inadequate.”

Utah court records show Jensen has an extensive criminal history spanning nearly 30 years.

Jensen’s prison term was to begin immediately following his sentencing. The amount of time Jensen ends up serving in prison will be determined by the Utah Board of Pardons and Parole.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2021, all rights reserved.