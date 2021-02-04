Teen charged with lewdness, burglary for allegedly flashing hotel, store employees

Stock image | Photo by MattGush/iStock/Getty Images Plus, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A teen accused of exposing himself to multiple individuals during two separate incidents that reportedly took place Saturday appeared in court on felony burglary and misdemeanor lewdness charges Tuesday morning.

On Tuesday 19-year-old Joshua Woods Newton, of Pittsford, New York, made an initial appearance in 5th District Court via video on multiple charges, including second-degree felony burglary as well as two counts of misdemeanor lewdness and possession of a controlled substance and paraphernalia, charges that were filed by the Washington County Attorney’s Office following an arrest that took place Saturday morning.

The charges stem from an investigation that was set in motion Friday when the first 911 call came into emergency dispatch shortly before noon from the Maverik Adventure’s First Stop on West Hilton Drive in St. George involving a lewdness incident.

Officers arrived within four minutes of the call and spoke to two store employees who reported that a man, later identified as Newton, was in the restroom and had been for the last hour or so.

When one of the clerks went to do a restroom check, they entered through an unlocked door to find the suspect “sitting on the toilet holding his genitals out,” the officer recounted in the report.

The report also states an unsuspecting customer had already walked in on the suspect reportedly exposing his genitals earlier that morning.

The employee also told officers that minutes before calling police, they had received a call that came in on the business line from the same suspect who was still in the restroom, during which he allegedly told the clerk he would give them money to go and “watch” him. The employee hung up and advised the store manager who then went to the restroom and banged on the door as she ordered the man to leave the store immediately. The store then called police.

The officer kept his eye on the restroom door while speaking to the employees to make sure no one exited or entered the restroom, since it appeared to still be occupied by the suspect, according to information officers gathered at the scene.

As soon as backup arrived, the officers checked the restroom and found it unoccupied. They then viewed the store’s surveillance footage, which showed a man exiting the restroom minutes before the first officer arrived on scene. Authorities also learned the same suspect was seen at the store the previous day, and similar to Saturday’s incident, the man remained in the restroom for hours.

Officers took photos of the suspect captured by security footage, which also showed the clothing Newton was wearing, and began circulating the area. But after an extensive search, officers were unable to locate anyone matching the suspect’s description.

Several hours later, officers were dispatched to a lewdness call reported at the St. George Inn and Suites on South Main Street. Upon arriving, they learned that a man, matching the description of the convenience store suspect, entered one of the guest rooms without permission. He then removed his clothing and called the front desk to request assistance from one of the hotel employees who was cleaning a room nearby.

The report also states the suspect allegedly exposed his genitals as soon as the hotel employee entered the room. Th suspect then fled the area. The employee was able to take a photo of him as he was fleeing, which was turned over to police.

The guest who had rented the room in question told officers the suspect purportedly entered the room, folded the guest’s clothing, removed the smoke detector, took out the trash and then left with several bananas that were later missing from the room.

Officers began a second canvas of the area and showed the photo and stills captured from surveillance footage to several hotels and businesses in the area — efforts that appeared to have paid off the following day when an employee of a hotel on Bluff Street called authorities reporting they had just seen a man who matched the suspect in one of the photos shown by officers the night before.

When authorities arrived, they found the suspect who was wearing the same clothing depicted in the footage from both the store and the hotel that was captured the previous day.

They were also able to identify Newton as the suspect by his driver’s license issued out of New York.

During an interview, the suspect confirmed there were two incidents at the Maverik, but said he locked the door after the customer entered the restroom he was occupying, and stated he had no idea how the employee was able to open the door.

The suspect’s statements were not supported by the video footage, the officer noted, which showed the employee open the restroom door without using a key. The suspect also admitted to calling the clerk on the store’s phone line, but said he only did so to try and “break the ice” with the employee.

When questioned further, the suspect said he did not remember telling the clerk he would pay them to “watch” him in the restroom, but later in the interview he stated he “did say something along those lines” but that the clerk never followed through with it.

When asked about the incident at the hotel on Main Street, the suspect told officers he didn’t remember where he was but said it was possible he was at the hotel, where he met a man while smoking a cigarette and the two became fast friends.

Newton went on to explain that he and his new friend continued talking and both went into the friend’s hotel room. A short time later, the suspect told officers, he was left alone in the room when the friend had to run some errands, and he decided to take a shower while the room was otherwise unoccupied.

When confronted with the statement from the hotel guest who said he had no idea who the suspect was, Newton responded by saying maybe the guest said that to avoid any drama. He also admitted to making the call to room service but said it was to report water issues, adding he was just getting out of the shower by the time the employee entered the room and saw that he was naked.

The hotel employee gave a different account, telling officers when they knocked, the suspect was exposing himself as soon as he opened the door.

Newton was arrested and searched prior to being transported to Purgatory Correctional Facility, which is when officers allegedly found a small plastic baggie with a white powdery substance consistent with methamphetamine, along with a glass pipe. The suspect was booked into jail on the charges as listed in this report.

Following Tuesday’s court appearance, the suspect remains in custody on $72,650 bail.

This report is based on statements from court records, police or other responders and may not contain the full scope of findings. Persons arrested or charged are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law or as otherwise decided by a trier-of-fact.

