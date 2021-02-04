Cement truck knocks down traffic lights after driver suffers medical issue, police say

ST. GEORGE — A driver escaped serious injury when a cement truck struck a traffic light pole and ripped the pole and the traffic light control box from its base, knocking all traffic lights out on Brigham Road as repairs are currently underway Thursday afternoon.
Shortly after noon, officers and emergency personnel were dispatched to the intersection of Brigham Road and Hidden Valley Drive on a single-vehicle crash involving a cement truck that had crashed into the large traffic light pole.
The truck struck the pole and was then partially launched onto the large control box with the truck’s front axle and wheel lifted off the ground. The truck did not have cement in it at the time of the crash.
St. George Police Officer Berkeley Christian said the driver of the concrete truck was being treated by paramedics at the scene. At the time of the crash, Christian said, the concrete truck was traveling east on Brigham Road when the driver suffered a medical issue and lost control of the truck as it continued toward the intersection.
The truck then veered to the right and struck the pole, knocking it from its base, and the truck was stopped when it struck the large electrical box that controls all of the traffic lights in the intersection.
According to a witness, a cross guard was guiding two pedestrians across Brigham Road and had reached the median as the truck approached. The truck then veered away from where the pedestrians were located and was launched onto the curb and struck the traffic pole.
St. George City’s Streets Division and Public Works Department also responded to assess the damage to the pole and the control box that were extensively damaged in the crash, as well as the base supporting the equipment that will possibly have to be dug up and removed as part of the repairs.
The damage knocked out the traffic lights in all directions, and the equipment will not be operational until repairs are completed.
Officers cordoned off Hidden Valley Drive to divert traffic away from the scene and also closed one of the lanes on Brigham so the wrecker could pull the concrete truck off of the pole and remove it from the roadway. The driver of the concrete truck was being treated at the scene by paramedics.
The damage was primarily confined to the cab of the concrete truck and the power pole assembly.
Berkeley also said that traffic will be impacted for an extended period of time as repairs are being made. No other injuries or damages were reported.
David Cordero, spokesperson for the city of St. George, said costs to repair or replace equipment such as what was damaged during the crash typically runs between $15,000-20,000. But that is a general estimate, he said
This report is based on statements from police, emergency personnel or other responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.
Click on photo to enlarge it, then use your left-right arrow keys to cycle through the gallery.
A Sunroc cement truck crashes into a traffic pole at the intersection of Brigham Road and Hidden Valley Drive causing extensive damage St. George, Utah, Feb. 4, 2021 | Photo by Cody Blowers, St. George News
Emergency crews respond to a single-vehicle crash at the intersection of Brigham Road and Hidden Valley Drive involving a cement truck that struck a traffic pole, St. George, Utah, Feb. 4, 2021 | Photo by Cody Blowers, St. George News
A Sunroc cement truck crashes into a traffic pole at the intersection of Brigham Road and Hidden Valley Drive after the driver suffers a medical issue, St. George, Utah, Feb. 4, 2021 | Photo by Cody Blowers, St. George News
Emergency crews respond to a single-vehicle crash at the intersection of Brigham Road and Hidden Valley Drive involving a cement truck that struck a traffic pole, St. George, Utah, Feb. 4, 2021 | Photo by Cody Blowers, St. George News
Emergency crews respond to a single-vehicle crash at the intersection of Brigham Road and Hidden Valley Drive involving a cement truck that struck a traffic pole, St. George, Utah, Feb. 4, 2021 | Photo by Cody Blowers, St. George News
St. George Fire crews are dispatched to a single-vehicle crash at the intersection of Brigham Road and Hidden Valley Drive involving a cement truck that struck a traffic pole, St. George, Utah, Feb. 4, 2021 | Photo by Cody Blowers, St. George News
Crews from Sunroc and St. George City Public Works respond to a single-vehicle crash at the intersection of Brigham Road and Hidden Valley Drive involving a cement truck that struck a traffic pole, St. George, Utah, Feb. 4, 2021 | Photo by Cody Blowers, St. George News
Brackens Towing sends two wreckers to single-vehicle crash involving a concrete truck that crashed into a pole at the intersection of Brigham Road and Hidden Valley Drive, St. George, Utah, Feb. 4, 2021 | Photo by Cody Blowers, St. George News
Large control box shown near upper right was destroyed in single-vehicle crash at the intersection of Brigham Road and Hidden Valley Drive St. George, Utah, Feb. 4, 2021 | Photo by Cody Blowers, St. George News
Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2021, all rights reserved.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Cody Blowers was raised in South San Francisco, California. A 2013 graduate of Colorado Technical University, Cody earned her bachelor’s degree in criminal justice with a minor in paralegal studies. Through the course of her academic studies she discovered that writing is her true passion, and she is committed to providing credible, integrated news coverage. Cody joined St. George News in 2015, and when she’s not busy chasing the news, she can generally be found chasing her young granddaughter, Kali.