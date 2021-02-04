Cement truck knocks down traffic lights after driver suffers medical issue, police say

ST. GEORGE — A driver escaped serious injury when a cement truck struck a traffic light pole and ripped the pole and the traffic light control box from its base, knocking all traffic lights out on Brigham Road as repairs are currently underway Thursday afternoon.

Shortly after noon, officers and emergency personnel were dispatched to the intersection of Brigham Road and Hidden Valley Drive on a single-vehicle crash involving a cement truck that had crashed into the large traffic light pole.

The truck struck the pole and was then partially launched onto the large control box with the truck’s front axle and wheel lifted off the ground. The truck did not have cement in it at the time of the crash.

St. George Police Officer Berkeley Christian said the driver of the concrete truck was being treated by paramedics at the scene. At the time of the crash, Christian said, the concrete truck was traveling east on Brigham Road when the driver suffered a medical issue and lost control of the truck as it continued toward the intersection.

The truck then veered to the right and struck the pole, knocking it from its base, and the truck was stopped when it struck the large electrical box that controls all of the traffic lights in the intersection.

According to a witness, a cross guard was guiding two pedestrians across Brigham Road and had reached the median as the truck approached. The truck then veered away from where the pedestrians were located and was launched onto the curb and struck the traffic pole.

St. George City’s Streets Division and Public Works Department also responded to assess the damage to the pole and the control box that were extensively damaged in the crash, as well as the base supporting the equipment that will possibly have to be dug up and removed as part of the repairs.

The damage knocked out the traffic lights in all directions, and the equipment will not be operational until repairs are completed.

Officers cordoned off Hidden Valley Drive to divert traffic away from the scene and also closed one of the lanes on Brigham so the wrecker could pull the concrete truck off of the pole and remove it from the roadway. The driver of the concrete truck was being treated at the scene by paramedics.

The damage was primarily confined to the cab of the concrete truck and the power pole assembly.

Berkeley also said that traffic will be impacted for an extended period of time as repairs are being made. No other injuries or damages were reported.

David Cordero, spokesperson for the city of St. George, said costs to repair or replace equipment such as what was damaged during the crash typically runs between $15,000-20,000. But that is a general estimate, he said

This report is based on statements from police, emergency personnel or other responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

Click on photo to enlarge it, then use your left-right arrow keys to cycle through the gallery.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2021, all rights reserved.