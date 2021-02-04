Plumb Dental expands services to offer Botox, other aesthetic treatments

Stock image | Photo by cobrusia/iStock/Getty Images Plus, St. George News

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — Dr. William Plumb and his team at Plumb Dental invite Southern Utahns to discover the aesthetic and therapeutic benefits of Botox injections.

Stop by Plumb Dental on Feb. 11 between 4-7 p.m. to learn more about and take advantage of savings on Botox as well as fillers and threading. Patients can also visit the clinic anytime during business hours on that day to buy and bank Botox units for the future.

“We try to do a couple of Botox events every year,” Plumb said. “It’s a lot of fun. It’s less of a dental atmosphere and more of a spa atmosphere.”

Plumb Dental has offered Botox, fillers and threading as a complement to dentistry services for the past two years.

“Just because of my focus on facial and dental aesthetics, I’ve been able to incorporate fillers and Botox in a cosmetic way,” Plumb said.

While Botox reduces the appearance of wrinkles and creases caused by muscle movement, fillers target the natural folds of the face that become more prominent over time and provide immediate results. Depending on their density, fillers can be used to volumize cheeks and lips, fill in forehead lines or contour the chin. Fillers contain hyaluronic acid, one of the major building blocks of healthy skin along with collagen and elastin.

Threading uses dissolvable string that is absorbed by the body to stimulate the production of collagen. A lip thread lift is a popular treatment to add curve and definition while smoothing out fine lines around the mouth. Threading produces more subtle results than fillers, Plumb said, but is also far less expensive.

Plumb and his skilled team are committed to providing an exceptional patient experience by performing aesthetic procedures as safely and comfortably as possible.

“The nice thing about having a dentist do this kind of work is that I’m intimately familiar with the muscles of the face – where the nerves and important vessels are – and I have a ton of experience giving injections,” he said.

Plumb initially trained in Botox injections to treat patients with temporomandibular joint dysfunction – more commonly known as TMJ and characterized by pain, soreness and limited range of motion in the jaw. TMJ disorders are often caused by habitual clenching and grinding of teeth, which creates tension in the muscles surrounding the jaw.

“With Botox, we can strategically place injections along the masseter and temporalis muscles, causing them to relax,” he said. “It’s not even really something you notice, but the results can be felt after a couple of days.”

These muscles eventually grow accustomed to functioning in a more relaxed state, undoing the damage caused by the bad habit of clenching and grinding. Although symptoms of TMJ may return during times of emotional stress, Plumb said that most patients don’t require further treatment.

Plumb Dental also uses Botox, injected around the pain fibers involved in headaches, to reduce the frequency of episodes for chronic migraine sufferers. Patients typically require treatment every three months to keep their migraines under control, Plumb said.

“More research needs to be done to determine exactly how Botox resolves migraines, but the theory is that the protein interrupts pain signal transmissions,” he said. “And you have the nice side effect that your skin is smoother as well.”

Plumb Dental is a general dental practice offering virtually every aspect of pediatric and adult dentistry, from preventive care to endodontics and oral surgery. Established in 2009, the clinic has grown to include another dentist, Dr. Trevor White, as well as a skilled team of hygienists, assistants and office staff. Plumb himself has undergone specialized training in extractions, cosmetic procedures, implant surgery and bone grafting.

“It’s kind of like your one-stop shop for any sort of dental need,” he said.

Written by ALEXA MORGAN for St. George News.

• S P O N S O R E D C O N T E N T •

Resources

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2021, all rights reserved.