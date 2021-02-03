From dirt to dream backyard, design your family oasis with Stratton and Brätt

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — The evolution of Stratton and Brätt, a Utah-based full-service commercial and residential landscape design firm, is much like the evolution of their projects.

Founded in 1967, Stratton and Brätt has been creating stunning landscapes across Utah and beyond for 44 years. But like their motto, “turning blank canvasses into beautiful landscapes,” the business started young and then blossomed into one of the largest family-held landscape design firms in the region.

“My family’s been involved in golf course construction, design and maintenance since the early 60s,” CEO Zack Stratton said of their early beginnings. “I grew up in the landscape industry.”

Though the firm does projects all across Utah and abroad, the Stratton family has deep ties to Southern Utah. In the 1980s, Stratton’s father, uncle and grandfather purchased Southgate Golf Course, back when it was just a nine-hole course.

They bought it, built out the back nine and maintained it until they sold it to the city of St. George in the mid-’90s.

At 21-years-old, Stratton and his cousin approached his father with the idea of taking the family trade into the residential market. They started with front yard remodels and eventually grew into bigger and bigger projects, Stratton said.

Some of the firm’s work includes the masterful scenery at several Latter-day Saint temples around the world, stunning artscapes at Thanksgiving Point, the grounds for the new Hale Centre Theatre in Sandy and many high-end residential homes along the Wasatch Front.

Today, the designs and work of Stratton and Brätt can be seen in some of Southern Utah’s most notable locations, including the Sullivan Virgin River Soccer Park and The Desert Color master-planned community, and they will be completing the landscaping on the St. George Latter-day Saint temple now under renovation.

Stratton and Brätt is relatively new to the residential market in Southern Utah, but Stratton said they were getting a lot of requests in the area to provide the type of landscaping services and business model for which the firm is known, particularly its core values of relationships and trust.

“That really speaks well to a lot of residential homeowners,” Stratton said.

For Donna Showalter, the firm’s residential designer, it is all about the relationships she builds with the families as they come together to create their unique and personal outdoor spaces.

“My favorite part of the job is working with customers,” she said. “Going out and meeting a family and helping them to create this vision.”

Both Showalter and Stratton said it’s that personal attention from the first phone call to the finished product and everything in between that really sets Stratton and Brätt apart.

“It all starts with dirt and people with a dream,” Stratton said,

Stratton added that he loves watching a project go from that piece of dirt to a dream backyard – a place where a family can really live a vacation every day, from pools and splash pads to basketball and pickleball courts.

Showalter agreed.

“You can have a vacation every day in your own backyard with the designs we create,” she said. “Basically, if you can dream it, we will build it.”

And they will do it using the highest quality material and craftsmanship available while being mindful of a family’s budget.

“We really design to what your budget is,” Stratton said. “We realize this is an investment.”

As the year progresses, now is the time to start building that dream, Stratton said, especially if that dream includes building a pool or water feature so it can be ready in time for summer.

If you are interested in a stunning pool installation or landscape improvements this year, request a quote by calling 435-515-6033 or emailing [email protected]. More information can be found on the Stratton and Brätt website.

Resources

Stratton & Brätt Landscapes | Address: 2261 S. Tonaquint Drive, St. George | Telephone: 801-785-8011 | Email: [email protected] | Website.

