April 24, 1951 – Jan. 31, 2021

St. George – Gary Michael House, 69, of St. George, Utah, died peacefully Sunday evening Jan. 31, 2021 with family by his side. He fought the good fight, but eventually traveled on to his eternal home. He will be greatly missed on this side of heaven. He was born April 24, 1951 in Durham, North Carolina, to Jesse Shelton House and Myrtle Daphine McBroom.

Gary attended Durham High School, class of ’69, the University of North Carolina, Brigham Young University, UCLA (for his master’s degree) and University of Utah for work on his doctorate.

He taught health sciences classes at University of Utah and Weber State University. He was a Latin scholar.

Gary loved tending his yard, chasing the stock market, Chinese buffets, cookies and rock and roll music. He enjoyed watching old Westerns and college basketball. He was a true “Tar Heel,” his House line in North Carolina extending ten generations.

Gary’s career in public health spanned 37 years. He served as Health Officer for the Butte and Nevada Counties in California, and the Weber-Morgan Health Department in Ogden, Utah. He planned and oversaw construction of the new state-of-the-art public health department building, bringing five clinics under one roof. He was elected president of the Utah Health Officers Association, serving for many years. His last position was with the Southwest Utah Public Health Department in St. George, Utah, retiring in 2020. He created and supervised public health programs, which enhanced the health and safety of the communities which he loved. He dearly loved his associates.

Gary was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. At age 19, Elder House served a mission from 1970-1972 to Central America. He served in many church callings, and especially enjoyed teaching the youth. He was bishop of the Shadow Mountain Ward in Ogden, Utah. He served as a temple worker at the LDS Payson Temple. He was a student of scriptures and truly knew what it meant to love one another.

He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Anne Call House; his daughter, Melissa (Steve) Fowler, of Wenatchee, WA; his son, Christian Jordan House, of St. George; and his older brother, Thomas Shelton House, of Nashville, TN. Anne and Gary have four grandchildren: Kamryn Nanne Fowler, Macy Melissa Fowler, Cash Douglas Fowler and Elise Eve Fowler. He had faith that families are forever.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021 at 10 a.m. at the Red Cliffs 9th Ward Chapel, 1285 North Bluff St., St. George, Utah, where a visitation will be held from 8:30- 9:30 a.m., prior to services. Interment will be Friday, Feb. 12, at 1 p.m. in the Oak Hills Cemetery, 600 Cemetery Ln, Red Bluff, California, 96080.

Masks are required for those attending services.

Friends may watch online with Zoom here.

Services will be at Oak Hill Cemetery in Red Bluff, California.

Arrangements entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, 435-673-4221. Please visit our website at www.metcalfmortuary.com for condolences, complete obituary, and funeral listings.