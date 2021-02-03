Sept. 26, 1932 – Feb. 2, 2021

Floydene Madsen passed away Feb. 2, 2021, in St. George, Utah. She was born Sept. 26, 1932, in Rupert, Idaho to parents Floyd H. Tanner and Ila Roberts. She married Laurel Deene Madsen on Nov. 19, 1951, in the Salt Lake City Utah Temple.

Floydene and her beloved brother, Harold, were raised in Idaho by her single mother after their parents divorced. Her mother later married Cecil G. Smith in the Salt Lake City Temple, and children were later sealed to them. The family eventually relocated to Utah County.

Floydene was active in Lehi High School musical productions excelling in vocal music. She had many opportunities to perform locally as well as on radio. She also won state sewing competitions while in high school.

One of her happiest memories was of her opportunity to work in the missionary department of the church in the mid-1950’s while her husband served a mission to Denmark. She made the travel arrangements for the church leaders and their families and she treasured the closeness she was able to develop with the First Presidency and the Twelve Apostles.

She and Laurel lived in Idaho, various locations in Utah and Arizona and were blessed with eight children along the way. They later realized their dream and settled in their beloved St. George where they had honeymooned years earlier.

Floydene considered her family and her testimony of Jesus Christ her most important endeavors. She served and was active in many Relief Society functions and was always a member of her local ward choir wherever she lived. She also served in the Young Women organization in many different wards and was very involved in drama and musical presentations. She and Laurel served missions together in the Tulsa Oklahoma Mission and later as the coordinators of the member location mission located in St. George.

She is survived by her husband, Laurel of St. George, Utah; her children: Jody (Russ) of Phoenix, Arizona, Ron (Joyce) of St. George, Utah, Kevin (Bonnie) of Lake Havasu, Arizona, Lance (Alicia) of Watford, North Dakota, Kirk, of St. George, Utah, and Angela (Martin) of St. George, Utah; 25 grandchildren, 42 great grandchildren and eight great-great grandchildren; three sisters, Carma, Judy and Pat; five brothers, Harold, Mickey, David, Michael and Larry. She is preceded in death by her parents, one daughter, Vicki Lee, one son, L.D., one great grand-daughter and two brothers.

The family wishes to express special appreciation to Kelsi, Julie and Shelly along with all the other wonderful caregivers with Applegate Hospice.

Private family services will be held on Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, at Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 S. Bluff St., St. George, Utah.

Interment services will take place in St. George City Cemetery.

Family and friends are invited to view the funeral online beginning at 2 p.m.

Log in to webcast.funeralrecording.com

Event number: 47167

Password: ZFM2021

Arrangements are made under the direction of Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 S. Bluff St., St. George, Utah. Friends and family are invited to sign her online guestbook at www.spilsburymortuary.com.