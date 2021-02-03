Jan. 27, 2021

Our dear son, brother, and friend Ethan James Rapoza died on Jan. 27, 2021 in Cedar City, Utah. Born in Las Vegas, Nevada to Karen (Stovall) Shattuck and Gary Rapoza, Ethan spent his early years in Las Vegas until he moved to St. George, Utah where he was raised by his mother, Karen and his stepfather, Brian Shattuck.

In his brief time on earth, Ethan was a light upon those who knew him. He was a peacemaker, a best-friend and loyal companion. His easy demeanor and calm spirit comforted those in his presence and will continue to serve as a comfort to those who survive him. Ethan was best known for his kind heart and gentle spirit. He had the special gift to identify and comfort those with struggles. Recently, a friend of Ethan’s experienced a tragic loss in his family and Ethan jumped into action and organized a hugely successful fundraising campaign in no time at all to give needed aid to the family. He humbly helped, seeking no credit or accolades. Such a large legacy for such a short life.

If you could look away from his deep, playful eyes, and long eyelashes, you might notice his perfectly curly hair-sometimes messy, but it didn’t really matter. All of this he tried to conceal behind a comfy t-shirt and cutoff sweat shorts, but all the girls noticed anyway. Ethan was blessed with classically handsome good looks, an engaging personality, and a captivating, quick-witted sense of humor.

A graduate of Desert Hills High School, Ethan excelled at wrestling, debate, baseball, kendama, and just about anything else he set out to do. Ethan loved camping and scouting and earned his Eagle Scout at just sixteen years old. He enjoyed snowboarding, bowling, and spending time with his many friends, especially his girlfriend Hailey.

Ethan was a student at SUU and was pursuing a degree in Cybersecurity.

He is survived by his parents, his sisters Lauren and Brooklyn, and brothers Tyler, Tanner, and Carson.

Funeral services will be on Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, at 1:00 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter- day Saints Chapel, 750 E. Fort Pierce Dr., St. George, UT 84790. Viewing will be held from 11:00 am – 12:30 pm.

Our family would like to express our gratitude to the Cedar City Police Department and the Victim’s Rights Advocates Office for the kindness and tenderness that was shown. We also wish to thank so very many kind friends and neighbors for their outpouring of love and support. We have been sustained by your prayers.

Arrangements are made under the direction of Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 S Bluff St, St. George, Utah. Friends and family are invited to share memories and messages on his online guestbook at www.spilsburymortuary.com.