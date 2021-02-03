TGIF Show: Your weekend adventure guide brought to you by Virgin River Casino

SOUTHERN UTAH — The weekend is almost here, and that means it’s time to look for adventure – whether it’s something fun, inspiring, educational or entertaining. Take advantage of our snapshot of Southern Utah events and activities to enjoy with family and friends, and keep the adventure going all weekend long!

Weekend events | Feb. 5-7

Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Value-Based Parenting Workshop | Admission: $78-$140 | Location: TurningLeaf Wellness Center, 1240 E. 100 South, Building 23 Suite 204, St. George.

Friday and Saturday, starting at 6 p.m. | My Funny Valentine | Admission: $22-$36.95 | Location: Rattlin’ D Playhouse, 433 S. Diamond Ranch Parkway, Hurricane.

Friday and Saturday (matinée at 2 p.m.), starting at 7:30 p.m. | The Secret Garden | Admission: $22 | Location: St. George Musical Theater, 212 N. Main St., St. George.

Friday and Saturday (matinée at 2 p.m.), starting at 7:30 p.m. | The Fantasticks | Admission: $10-$35 | Location: Center for the Arts at Kayenta, 881 Coyote Gulch Court, Ivins.

Friday, 10:30 a.m. to noon | Gym Time at Bare Foot | Admission: $8-$18 | Location: Bare Foot Gymnastics, 476 E. Riverside Drive, Suite C, St. George.

Saturday, 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. | Bikestock 2021 | Admission: Free | Location: Red Cliffs Mall, 1770 E. Red Cliffs Drive, St. George.

Friday, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. | DJ Lance | Admission: Free (21+ only) | Location: Mike’s Tavern, 90 W. Hoover Ave., Cedar City.

Friday and Saturday, 7-9 p.m. | Michael Dee | Admission: Free | Location: Stage Coach Grille, 2400 Zion Park Blvd., Springdale.

Friday and Saturday, 8 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. and Sunday, 8:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. PST | Gregg Peterson Band | Admission: Free (21+ only) | Location: CasaBlanca Resort & Casino, 950 W. Mesquite Blvd., Mesquite.

Saturday, 7-10 p.m. | Jake Shepard | Admission: Free | Location: Wing Nutz, 250 N. Red Cliffs Drive #24, St. George.

Saturday, 8:30-9:30 p.m. | Mason Cottam | Admission: Free | Location: Sand Hollow Resort, 5662 W. Clubhouse Drive, Hurricane.

Saturday, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. | Closure | Admission: $5 (21+ only) | Location: Mike’s Tavern, 90 W. Hoover Ave., Cedar City.

Friday, starting at 9 a.m. | Adventure Club Jeep Tour of Toroweap | Admission: Free | Location: Allies Hub, 1487 S. Silicon Way, St. George.

Saturday, 6 a.m. to noon | Washington City Races | Admission: $20-$85 | Location: Staheli Family Farm, 3400 S. Washington Fields Road, Washington City.

Sunday, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. | Partner Thai Yoga Workshop | Admission: $45 | Location: Cedar Yoga Space, 736 N. Main St., Cedar City.

