TGIF Show: Your weekend adventure guide brought to you by Virgin River Casino

Written by or for St. George News Sponsor
February 3, 2021

SOUTHERN UTAH — The weekend is almost here, and that means it’s time to look for adventure – whether it’s something fun, inspiring, educational or entertaining. Take advantage of our snapshot of Southern Utah events and activities to enjoy with family and friends, and keep the adventure going all weekend long!

Watch TGIF Show co-hosts Sheldon and Amy talk about their weekend picks:

See video at the top of this listing.

Weekend events | Feb. 5-7

Art           

  • Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Utah Watercolor Society | Admission: Free | Location: Canyon Community Center, 126 Lion Blvd., Springdale.
  • Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. | 2021 Art & Design Faculty Exhibition | Admission: Free | Location: Southern Utah Museum of Art, 13 S. 300 West, Cedar City.
  • Saturday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. | Color Confidence for the Watercolor Painter | Admission: $50 | Location: Mesquite Fine Arts Center, 15 W. Mesquite Blvd., Mesquite.
  • Saturday, starting at 1 p.m. | Winter StampFest | Admission: $60 | Location: Hurricane Community Center, 63 S. 100 West, Hurricane.

Education/enlightenment

  • Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Value-Based Parenting Workshop | Admission: $78-$140 | Location: TurningLeaf Wellness Center, 1240 E. 100 South, Building 23 Suite 204, St. George.

Entertainment                  

  • Friday and Saturday, starting at 6 p.m. | My Funny Valentine | Admission: $22-$36.95 | Location: Rattlin’ D Playhouse, 433 S. Diamond Ranch Parkway, Hurricane.
  • Friday and Saturday (matinée at 2 p.m.), starting at 7:30 p.m. | The Secret Garden | Admission: $22 | Location: St. George Musical Theater, 212 N. Main St., St. George.
  • Friday and Saturday (matinée at 2 p.m.), starting at 7:30 p.m. | The Fantasticks | Admission: $10-$35 | Location: Center for the Arts at Kayenta, 881 Coyote Gulch Court, Ivins.

Family

  • Friday, 10:30 a.m. to noon | Gym Time at Bare Foot | Admission: $8-$18 | Location: Bare Foot Gymnastics, 476 E. Riverside Drive, Suite C, St. George.
  • Saturday, 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. | Bikestock 2021 | Admission: Free | Location: Red Cliffs Mall, 1770 E. Red Cliffs Drive, St. George.

Foods/vendors/charity

  • Friday, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Free Community Mobile Pantry | Admission: Free | Location: Cedar City Library, 303 N. 100 East, Cedar City.
  • Saturday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Downtown Year Round Farmers Market | Admission: Free; vendors vary | Location: Downtown Farmers Market, 45 W. Center St., Cedar City.
  • Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. | Tuacahn Saturday Market | Admission: Free; vendors vary | Location: Tuacahn Center for the Arts, 1100 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins.

Music

  • Friday, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. | DJ Lance | Admission: Free (21+ only) | Location: Mike’s Tavern, 90 W. Hoover Ave., Cedar City.
  • Friday and Saturday, 7-9 p.m. | Michael Dee | Admission: Free | Location: Stage Coach Grille, 2400 Zion Park Blvd., Springdale.
  • Friday and Saturday, 8 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. and Sunday, 8:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. PST | Gregg Peterson Band | Admission: Free (21+ only) | Location: CasaBlanca Resort & Casino, 950 W. Mesquite Blvd., Mesquite.
  • Saturday, 7-10 p.m. | Jake Shepard | Admission: Free | Location: Wing Nutz, 250 N. Red Cliffs Drive #24, St. George. 
  • Saturday, 8:30-9:30 p.m. | Mason Cottam | Admission: Free | Location: Sand Hollow Resort, 5662 W. Clubhouse Drive, Hurricane.
  • Saturday, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. | Closure | Admission: $5 (21+ only) | Location: Mike’s Tavern, 90 W. Hoover Ave., Cedar City.

Nightlife/social

Outdoor/active/sporting   

  • Friday, starting at 9 a.m. | Adventure Club Jeep Tour of Toroweap | Admission: Free | Location: Allies Hub, 1487 S. Silicon Way, St. George.
  • Saturday, 6 a.m. to noon | Washington City Races | Admission: $20-$85 | Location: Staheli Family Farm, 3400 S. Washington Fields Road, Washington City.
  • Sunday, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. | Partner Thai Yoga Workshop | Admission: $45 | Location: Cedar Yoga Space, 736 N. Main St., Cedar City.

Have a tip for something happening next weekend?

Send us the details to be considered for next weekend’s TGIF!

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2021, all rights reserved.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sponsored content may be submitted to or developed by St. George News for publication on behalf of the sponsor and in the sponsor's interest. It may include promotional pieces, features, announcements, news releases and advertisements. Opinions expressed in sponsored content are those of the sponsor and not representative of St. George News. Sponsors have no influence over St. George News reporting and product apart from their own sponsored content.

Free News Delivery by Email

Would you like to have the day's news stories delivered right to your inbox every evening? Enter your email below to start!