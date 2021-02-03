TGIF Show: Your weekend adventure guide brought to you by Virgin River Casino

SOUTHERN UTAH — The weekend is almost here, and that means it’s time to look for adventure – whether it’s something fun, inspiring, educational or entertaining. Take advantage of our snapshot of Southern Utah events and activities to enjoy with family and friends, and keep the adventure going all weekend long!
Weekend events | Feb. 5-7
Art
- Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Utah Watercolor Society | Admission: Free | Location: Canyon Community Center, 126 Lion Blvd., Springdale.
- Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. | 2021 Art & Design Faculty Exhibition | Admission: Free | Location: Southern Utah Museum of Art, 13 S. 300 West, Cedar City.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. | Color Confidence for the Watercolor Painter | Admission: $50 | Location: Mesquite Fine Arts Center, 15 W. Mesquite Blvd., Mesquite.
- Saturday, starting at 1 p.m. | Winter StampFest | Admission: $60 | Location: Hurricane Community Center, 63 S. 100 West, Hurricane.
Education/enlightenment
- Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Value-Based Parenting Workshop | Admission: $78-$140 | Location: TurningLeaf Wellness Center, 1240 E. 100 South, Building 23 Suite 204, St. George.
Entertainment
- Friday and Saturday, starting at 6 p.m. | My Funny Valentine | Admission: $22-$36.95 | Location: Rattlin’ D Playhouse, 433 S. Diamond Ranch Parkway, Hurricane.
- Friday and Saturday (matinée at 2 p.m.), starting at 7:30 p.m. | The Secret Garden | Admission: $22 | Location: St. George Musical Theater, 212 N. Main St., St. George.
- Friday and Saturday (matinée at 2 p.m.), starting at 7:30 p.m. | The Fantasticks | Admission: $10-$35 | Location: Center for the Arts at Kayenta, 881 Coyote Gulch Court, Ivins.
Family
- Friday, 10:30 a.m. to noon | Gym Time at Bare Foot | Admission: $8-$18 | Location: Bare Foot Gymnastics, 476 E. Riverside Drive, Suite C, St. George.
- Saturday, 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. | Bikestock 2021 | Admission: Free | Location: Red Cliffs Mall, 1770 E. Red Cliffs Drive, St. George.
Foods/vendors/charity
- Friday, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Free Community Mobile Pantry | Admission: Free | Location: Cedar City Library, 303 N. 100 East, Cedar City.
- Saturday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Downtown Year Round Farmers Market | Admission: Free; vendors vary | Location: Downtown Farmers Market, 45 W. Center St., Cedar City.
- Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. | Tuacahn Saturday Market | Admission: Free; vendors vary | Location: Tuacahn Center for the Arts, 1100 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins.
Music
- Friday, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. | DJ Lance | Admission: Free (21+ only) | Location: Mike’s Tavern, 90 W. Hoover Ave., Cedar City.
- Friday and Saturday, 7-9 p.m. | Michael Dee | Admission: Free | Location: Stage Coach Grille, 2400 Zion Park Blvd., Springdale.
- Friday and Saturday, 8 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. and Sunday, 8:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. PST | Gregg Peterson Band | Admission: Free (21+ only) | Location: CasaBlanca Resort & Casino, 950 W. Mesquite Blvd., Mesquite.
- Saturday, 7-10 p.m. | Jake Shepard | Admission: Free | Location: Wing Nutz, 250 N. Red Cliffs Drive #24, St. George.
- Saturday, 8:30-9:30 p.m. | Mason Cottam | Admission: Free | Location: Sand Hollow Resort, 5662 W. Clubhouse Drive, Hurricane.
- Saturday, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. | Closure | Admission: $5 (21+ only) | Location: Mike’s Tavern, 90 W. Hoover Ave., Cedar City.
Nightlife/social
- Friday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4-6 p.m. | Community Pot Throw | Admission: Free | Location: St. George Recreation Center, 285 S. 400 East, St. George.
- Saturday, 6-8 p.m. | VIP SkyFest Glow Party presented by TDS | Admission: $49.99-$74.99 | Location: Sand Hollow Resort, 5662 W. Clubhouse Drive, Hurricane.
- Saturday, 6-9 p.m. | St. George Area Chamber of Commerce Foundation Gala | Admission: $170 | Location: Dixie Convention Center, 1835 S. Convention Center Drive, St. George.
- Sunday, 2-9 p.m. | Super Bowl BBQ & Beer Party | Admission: Free (21+ only) | Location: Policy Kings Brewery, 223 N. 100 West, Cedar City.
- Sunday, starting at 4:30 p.m. | Super Bowl LV Party | Admission: Free | Location: Warehouse Bar + Kitchen, 432 N. 100 West, Cedar City.
Outdoor/active/sporting
- Friday, starting at 9 a.m. | Adventure Club Jeep Tour of Toroweap | Admission: Free | Location: Allies Hub, 1487 S. Silicon Way, St. George.
- Saturday, 6 a.m. to noon | Washington City Races | Admission: $20-$85 | Location: Staheli Family Farm, 3400 S. Washington Fields Road, Washington City.
- Sunday, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. | Partner Thai Yoga Workshop | Admission: $45 | Location: Cedar Yoga Space, 736 N. Main St., Cedar City.
