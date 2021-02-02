April 6, 1953 – Jan. 31, 2021

Peggy Ann Thomson, age 67, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend, passed away in her home in St. George, Utah, on Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021 at 12:08 p.m. She accepted her disease gracefully and said that her Father in Heaven had work for her, and she had plans to spread her wings with her late best friend Wendy and fly over the Grand Canyon. Peggy left her earthly body surrounded by her family.

Peggy was born on April 6, 1953 in Salt Lake City to Kenneth and Corine Keasling. Her childhood was spent making forts and sneaking packets of Jell-O to eat like candy with her childhood friend Pam. She graduated from Box Elder High School.

She married Paul Turnblom in 1972. They were married 14 years and shared five wonderful children. She worked as a nurse’s aide and a recreational therapist for Pioneer Care Center when the children were young. She loved crafting and sewing clothes for her kids. She made cute dresses for the girls and bonnets for Pioneer Day, and even made jeans for the boys when they were young. She taught the girls how to make Barbie clothes and doll blankets. She was a good seamstress even in her teens. She made a matching dress and tie for her dance date. She also enjoyed canning peaches, jams and making apricot fruit leather on the back deck when the kids were growing up. It was the most delicious fruit leather you could ever dream of.

After her divorce, she followed her dreams and went to college. She received a major in social work with a minor in gerontology at Weber State University. She then moved to warmer weather in St. George, which she loved.

She enjoyed her work as a social worker, and later a hard of hearing specialist for Utah Division of Services to the Deaf and Hard of Hearing. She was always fighting for the underdog. She drove all over the state and got to visit many fun and interesting places along the way. In 2013, she visited Topaz Internment camp – a place that always intrigued her. When she worked as a nurse’s aid in Brigham, she took care of a few women who used to live in the camp. She hoped some day that a historical monument would be erected. Two years later, a museum was born.

She loved traveling, exploring ghost towns and finding petroglyphs. She had a 1991 Geo Metro that saw more dirt roads than it probably should have, but that never got in the way of her adventures. It was her first brand-new car.

She loved nature and gardening. She almost always had a garden with vegetables and flowers that she enjoyed tending too. She also loved her chickens “Fancy Pants” and “Redneck.” She had a birdhouse in the backyard that she could see from the kitchen window. Waking up to a yard full of birds fluttering around her gigantic, beautiful tree was the perfect way to start the morning.

Peggy was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She loved the Lord and serving in the temple. She had many callings over the years, including nursery, primary, Young Women’s, and compassionate service leader in Relief Society. One year her Young Women’s class had a sleepover and filled Peggy’s basement 4-feet deep with shredded newspaper, just for fun.

One of the last things she wanted to do in this life was serve a church mission. Due to health restraints, she served a local service mission, and she enjoyed every minute of it.

Peggy is survived by her children Lisa Brook Cowley (David) and granddaughter Lauren; Christopher Paul, grandson Paul and granddaughter Neena; Crystal Ann, and grandson Prior and granddaughter Megan (Mark) and great-grandchildren Claire, Noah, and Olivia; Brady John (Alcyone), and grandchildren Ryleigh and Daxton; Amber Lynn, and grandchildren Eclipse, Lynx, Spirit (deceased) and Skyler; her siblings Kenneth Christian (deceased,) Don Robert, Michael Stewart, Charlotte Corine (deceased,) Catherine and David.

The family expresses their sincere appreciation to all of mom’s supportive friends. She had so many great people in her life, and we are all very grateful.

A private family viewing will be held on Monday, Feb. 8, 2021, 8:30-9:30 a.m. at Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 S Bluff Street, St. George, Utah. Funeral service will be held for family and close friends at 10 a.m. in the Spilsbury Mortuary Chapel. Interment will be at Tonaquint Cemetery following the service.

For family and friends would like to view the funeral online:

Log in: webcast.funeralrecording.com

Event number: 47045

Password: PAT2021.

Arrangements are made under the direction of Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 S Bluff St, St. George, Utah. Friends and family are invited to share memories and messages on her online guestbook at www.spilsburymortuary.com.