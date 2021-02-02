Transportation expo goes virtual, still provides ‘excellent way to be informed’ on road, transit projects

In this fire photo, work commences on the widening of River Road in St. George between Riverside Drive and 1450 South, St. George, Utah, 2021 | File photo by Mori Kessler, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The annual Dixie Regional Transportation Expo is returning for its 17th year to share what state and local road planners have in store for Washington County. Anything from continuing work on the Southern Parkway to plans for the St. George Regional Airport will be available for the public to learn about and comment on — albeit virtually this time.

Like many public expos and events held in the wake of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Dixie Regional Transportation Expo is being held online. The expo is free to the public, through registration is required to access it.

“Each year the transportation expo provides an excellent way to be informed on current and future transportation projects, not only in St. George but throughout Washington County,” Karen Roundy, coordinator for the transportation expo, said in a statement.

The expo will he held Feb. 9 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and will feature information on various transit and road projects, county and municipal transportation plans and studies, active transportation projects and other transportation-related subjects. Expo participants can see virtual booths and speak with transportation representatives one on one about those projects.

“It’s a fantastic place for people to get various perspectives on where transportation could be headed and see how it may or may not impact them and how it all comes together,” Kevin Kitchen, of the Utah Department of Transportation, said during a previous transportation expo.

Among this year’s expo exhibitors are the Dixie Metropolitan Planning Organization, which is seeking public comment on its 30-year regional transportation plan.

An email from the city of St. George stated that the plan forecasts travel demands through 2050 and sets transportation goals and objectives for the next 30 years.

“Public input is sought to influence new road alignments, congestion management, safety, air quality, environmental issues, connectivity, sustainability, multi-modal transportation,” the email said. “Please stop by to help plan our future.”

The Utah Department of Transportation will also be presenting information on ongoing projects related to state Route 9 and the Southern Parkway, as well as the St. George-to-Springdale transit route and a pedestrian underpass on Bluff Street in St. George.

The city of St. George, along with Washington City, Hurricane and Ivins, will be sharing information on traffic signals and updates on current road projects.

Projects of note currently taking place across the county include the River Road widening project in St. George between Riverside Drive and 1450 South, the reconstruction of Washington Dam Road in Washington City, work on part of Old Highway 91 in Ivins and continuing work on the final segment of the Southern Parkway (state Route 7) connecting to SR-9.

The SunTran bus service will be sharing information on its newest route that opened in Washington City last summer, as well as plans for possible future routes. The St. George Regional Airport will also be detailing plans for the next 20 years.

Information on transportation options for seniors and the disabled, as well as the promotion of safe driving overall, will also be featured at this year’s expo.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2021, all rights reserved.