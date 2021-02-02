Region 9 girls basketball: Home teams elude shadows, earn sweep on Groundhog Day

Snow Canyon at Pine View, St. George, Utah, Feb. 2, 2021 | Photo by Aaron Crane, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — In Region 9 girls basketball action Tuesday night, the home teams won all four games. Here’s a recap of each:

Canyon View 45, Dixie 34

At Canyon View, the Falcons opened a 10-4 lead on the Dixie Flyers in the first quarter, only to see Dixie come back and take a 17-15 halftime lead.

The two teams stayed close throughout the third period before Canyon View pulled away in the fourth, outscoring the Flyers 17-9 over the final eight minutes.

“We made a couple of adjustments offensively at halftime that propelled us to the win tonight,” said Canyon View head coach Jaycee Barnhurst. “The first half, we had a hard time playing the offense we wanted to, but we were able to figure it out in the second half. Good defensive positions sealed the deal down the stretch.”

Canyon View was led by Harlee Nicoll’s 15 points, while Addison Newman added 14.

For Dixie, freshman center Kealah Faumuina scored 14, including all of the Flyers’ points in the first quarter. Senior Addy Shaffer added 11 points.

Both teams now are 4-5 in region play, along with Hurricane, but Canyon View holds a slight edge in the RPI rankings due to its overall win-loss record. The Falcons travel to Pine View on Thursday, while Dixie hosts Cedar.

Cedar 44, Hurricane 41

At Cedar, the Reds got four clutch free throws at the end to help seal the home win against the Hurricane Tigers.

The two teams played fairly even in the first half, with Cedar taking a 21-18 halftime lead. Cedar extended its lead to around 8-10 points late in the third and early in the fourth, but the Tigers got five points in a row from Sadie Gilberg to pull within two points, 40-38, with just over a minute left.

Shortly thereafter, Cedar’s Braylee Peterson got fouled and sank both free throws on the one-and-one situation to push the Reds’ lead back up to four. After a Hurricane miss, Cedar’s Abby Davis sank two more free throws to give the Reds a six-point lead. The Tigers drained a 3-pointer with two seconds left to account for the final margin, but Cedar ran out the clock for the win.

Cedar head coach Corry Nielsen said his team’s free throw shooting made the difference.

“The thing that was good is we hit 18-of-21 foul shots,” he said. “That’s the bottom line, we made our foul shots.”

By comparison, Hurricane converted just 10-of-17 from the free throw line on the night.

Peterson led the Reds in scoring with 16 points, while Grace Morales added 13.

Davis, who was still favoring her sore right thumb she injured in a game more than two weeks ago, finished with just a single field goal and four total points.

Hurricane, which did not have its usual leading scorer Haley Chesley in the lineup, was led by Lydia Prince’s 15 points.

Nielsen said the Reds were also missing a couple of their own starters, although not as many as they did last week, when seven players missed a game due to illness or injury.

“You just try and get through and survive,” he said. “Tonight was about survival.”

The Reds, who improved to 6-3 in region play, are in third place in the standings. They travel to Dixie High on Thursday. Hurricane fell to 4-5 in region and will play at Crimson Cliffs next.

Pine View 70, Snow Canyon 34

The Panthers jumped to a double-digit lead before the two-minute mark in the first quarter and didn’t give an inch to the visiting Warriors. Pine View scored the game’s first nine points en route to a 24-7 lead by the first horn on the strength of eight points by Alex Olson, including a pair of 3-pointers. Pine View scored double digits in every quarter as the Warriors did in only the second period with 13 points, seven of which came on free throws as the Panthers got into foul trouble.

The score was 36-20 by the half and 58-26 by the third buzzer.

Four players ended up scoring in double digits for Pine View: Mady Jensen with 11, Olson with a game-leading 18, Aly Schmitt with 14 and Emma Jensen with 10. Averi Papa did not score until the fourth quarter and still posted seven points.

Taylan Whitehead led Snow Canyon with nine points, while Natalie Olson added eight.

Pine View improves to 8-1 and 14-1. The Panthers host the Canyon View Falcons next.

Snow Canyon drops to 1-8 and 2-13. The Warriors host region-undefeated Desert Hills on Thursday.

~ written by Rich Allen

Desert Hills 57, Crimson Cliffs 30

The Mustangs did not land a field goal for nearly 10 minutes as the Thunder provided steady scoring at home to pull away early.

Desert Hills scored no fewer than 11 points in a quarter to while subduing Crimson, which only topped double digits once: 13 in the third quarter.

The Thunder started the game on an 8-0 run before sending Crimson’s Riann Gines to the line with just over a minute to go in the first. She landed a pair of free throws. It would be another four minutes, with just over five minutes left in the second quarter, before Kenadee Richey drove the hoop and hit a layup for the Mustangs’ first field goal. As the Mustangs’ shots starting falling, so did the Thunder’s, who scored five field goals in the first quarter but seven in each of the second and third quarters.

Shailee Bundy led Desert Hills with 14 points and was the only player in the game to score in every quarter. Enid Vaifanua was second on the team with 11 points. Olivia Cluff had nine points and Sa’de Turlington scored seven.

Richey led Crimson Cliffs with nine points, with Gines adding eight.

Desert Hills improves to 13-2 and remains undefeated through nine Region 9 games. They travel to face the 1-8 Snow Canyon Warriors on Thursday.

Crimson Cliffs falls to 0-9 in region play and 2-13 overall. The Mustangs host the Hurricane Tigers next.

~ written by Rich Allen

Thursday’s game schedule (Feb. 4)

Canyon View at Pine View

Cedar at Dixie

Hurricane at Crimson Cliffs

Desert Hills at Snow Canyon

Region 9 girls basketball standings (as of Feb. 3)

Desert Hills 9-0 (13-2) RPI: 3rd Pine View 8-1 (14-1) RPI: 1st Cedar 6-3 (9-7) RPI: 8th Canyon View 4-5 (7-10) RPI: 10th Dixie 4-5 (6-9) RPI: 16th Hurricane 4-5 (6-10) RPI: 12th Snow Canyon 1-8 (2-13) RPI: 19th Crimson Cliffs 0-9 (2-13) RPI: 20th

Click on photo to enlarge it, then use your left-right arrow keys to cycle through the gallery.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2021, all rights reserved.