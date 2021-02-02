Dec. 26, 1928 – Jan. 30, 2021

Our beautiful mom, Jennie Hafen Sherratt, 92, left this world to join our Dad for a new journey on Jan. 30, 2021. Jennie was born on Dec. 26, 1928, in Ivins, Utah, to Walter and Martha Empey Hafen.

Mom was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Jennie married the love of her life, John Cressel Sherratt, in Enoch, UT, on Oct. 17, 1956. For their honeymoon they went deer hunting. Their marriage was later solemnized in the St. George Temple on July 21, 1959.

Mom and Dad settled in at the Sherratt Family farm and were blessed with 10 children: seven boys and three girls. They raised their family on the farm, until 1982 when they moved to Dugway, Utah, with their three daughters. In 1995, Dad and Mom moved to St. George, Utah. They loved their neighbors, loved serving in the St. George LDS Temple, and also enjoyed going to the Senior Citizen Center. She enjoyed visiting with the people she met there.

Mom was a talented cook; she had to be because she would feed 15 plus mouths 24/7. She made everything from scratch, as well as bottling, making butter and baking. She would make over 30 loaves of bread a week.

Mom served in many church capacities. In Enoch she served as a primary teacher, an 11-year-old scout leader and on the activities committee. She also served in Enoch in the stake capacity in scouting and in the Young Women’s. In Dugway, mom served as the Relief Society president for five years under two different bishops and in the primary.

When mom was younger, she worked as a waitress. After all of us children were in school, she drove bus for the Iron County School District. In Dugway, mom worked at the Dugway Child Care Center.

Mom is survived by five sons: Grant (Lynette), Bill, Mike (DeAnn), Paul (Lauri) and Ken (Peggy); three daughters: Debbie Ginnett, Helen (Dean) Chynoweth and Dianne (Gary) Meyer; 51 grandchildren; 73 great-grandchildren, with two arriving soon; nine great-great-grandchildren, one great-great-great grandchild, plus one arriving soon; two brothers: Alden (Verla) Hafen, and Terry (Penny) Hafen; one sister, LeOra (Kay Don) Christensen; a very dear friend, Marilyn Murie and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband; two sons: Kay and Walter Dean; two grandchildren: Nicole Ginnett and Shawn Sherratt; her parents; five brothers: Gerald, Ray, Lloyd, Merlin and Dale; one sister, Eva; and an aunt, Thelma Empey, whom she considered her big sister.

You are loved by all and will be greatly missed. Until we see you on the other side.

We would like to express our thanks to the caregivers at Bella Terra, St George for their kindness and compassion to Mom.

Graveside services will be held Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, at 1 p.m. at the Cedar City Cemetery, 685 North Main Street, Cedar City, Utah.

Masks are required for those attending services.

Live streaming webcast is available at www.metcalfmortuary.com by clicking on the obituary, then click on broadcast at the bottom. Webcast will remain on-line for 90 days.

