Suspect wanted in 2019 aggravated robbery of 2 teenage boys arrested in St. George

ST. GEORGE — A 21-year-old Washington City man allegedly involved in the aggravated robbery and assault of two teenage boys in October 2019 was arrested Friday in St. George and scheduled to appear in court Tuesday.

Bryton Newton was arrested by officers in St. George on a warrant filed in connection with a case reported Oct. 8, 2019, when officers responded to a residence on East 450 North on a report of an assault and robbery that had taken place inside of the home.

Officers spoke to two juveniles who reported they were assaulted by three suspects who then robbed them of their property valued at more than $1,400.

Both teens sustained multiple injuries from being beaten and kicked during the attack, and both were also struck with a 12-inch knife sharpener taken from a knife block.

According to the report, officers learned the attack was planned and involved a teenage girl who was allegedly instructed to invite the two boys over. The suspects then donned face masks and hid inside of the residence as they waited for the boys to arrive.

When the two teenage boys arrived at the residence, they were taken to one of the bedrooms where both were assaulted by the suspect who also took their personal property from them.

At some point the knife sharpener was taken to the bedroom and later used to assault the boys.

During a search of the teenage girl’s cell phone, officers found a number of text messages sent to the suspects relating to the incident, including messages that directly linked Newton to the robbery and assault of the two boys, as well as 21-year-old suspect Rylan Phillips and a juvenile whose identity was not released.

On Dec. 19, 2020, the Washington County Attorney’s Office charged Newton with first-degree felony aggravated robbery, second-degree felony aggravated assault and third-degree felony theft. A warrant for the suspect’s arrest was signed by District Judge Jeffrey C. Wilcox the following day.

The suspect’s co-defendant, Phillips, is serving out a 1-15 year sentence at Utah State Prison after pleading guilty to second-degree felony robbery for his part in the incident. He entered his plea, and on June 4, 2020, he was transported to prison to being serving out his sentence, according to court records.

Following Friday’s arrest, Newton is being held on $30,000 and is scheduled to make an initial appearance in 5th District Court on Tuesday. He remains in custody as this report publishes.

