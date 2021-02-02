Attorney General’s Office seeks help to locate Clearfield man wanted on sexual exploitation, rape charges

Composite image with background photo by Moussa81/iStock/Getty Images Plus; overlay photo of Dustin Andrus who is wanted by authorities in Clearfield, Utah | Photo courtesy of the Utah Attorney General's Office, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The Internet Crimes Against Children task force is asking for the public’s help in locating a fugitive facing a dozen felony charges in connection with the rape and sexual exploitation of multiple victims, some of whom were minors.

Authorities are seeking information on the whereabouts of 35-year-old Dustin Giles Andrus who had been charged with 12 felonies related to the rape, sexual assault, and exploitation of multiple individuals during crimes allegedly committed during 2019-2020 that also included minors, according to a statement released by the Utah Attorney General’s Office Friday.

Charges were filed against Andrus following an investigation that include three first-degree felony charges – one count each of rape, recruit-harbor-obtain child for sexual exploitation-forced labor as well as aggravated sexual exploitation of a child. He is also wanted for second-degree felony sexual exploitation of a child and multiple counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a 16- to 17-year-old, each a third-degree felony, as well as drug charges.

The Clearfield City Police Department, located approximately 25 miles northwest of Salt Lake City, initiated an investigation into multiple sexual assaults and other related crimes that were committed across both Summit and Davis Counties. Court records also revealed that charges were filed against Andrus following an investigation that also included the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

On Jan. 12, officers went to a car wash owned by Andrus’ family to question him, which is when he fled out of the back door of the business and drove off at a high rate of speed. Officers followed but soon lost sight of his vehicle, and the pursuit was then terminated due to the risk posed to public safety.

Andrus eluded capture and remains at large.

The Utah Attorney General’s Office submitted a no-bail warrant for Andrus’s arrest that was signed Jan. 15, and both the Attorney General’s Office and the Clearfield Police Department are seeking information on the whereabouts of Andrus — or any other information that can assist in locating the suspect — and they need the public’s help.

The suspect is known to drive two vehicles, including a red 1995 Dodge Ram 2500 pickup truck and a white Subaru WRX passenger car. Andrus is also considered to be a dangerous fugitive on the run and caution should be exercised before confronting him.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s location is being asked to call the Clearfield Police Department Tip Line at 801-525-2831.

