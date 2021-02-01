Top 5 weekend stories on St. George News

Photo shows Honda struck after its driver allegedly made an illegal U-turn on SR-18 in Central, Utah, Jan. 31, 2021 | Photo by David Dudley, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — In case you missed it, here is your weekend recap of the top five most viewed stories published on St. George News from Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 30-31.

See the related stories at the bottom of this page for five honorable mention stories.

ST. GEORGE — A St. George man is facing felony lewdness and failing to register as a sex offender after he was found lying naked in a field in Washington City on Monday morning. He was transported and admitted into the hospital with hypothermia and more than two days later was booked into jail.

Read complete story here.

ST. GEORGE — After much discussion, spanning several meetings, the St. George City Council voted Jan. 21 to increase impact fees to help pay for infrastructure that will support new residents and homes.

Read complete story here.

OPINION — The Dixie name has been questioned for several years, and it is becoming increasingly apparent that the name is affecting students. As the student executive council, we love our University and are extremely proud to be attending this school.

Read complete story here.

ST. GEORGE — Traffic was halted on state Route 18 after an alleged illegal U-turn led to a two-vehicle collision near mile marker 26 Sunday around 12:30 pm, troopers said.

Read complete story here.

FEATURE —Don’t let a lack of brightly lit windows stop you from gardening indoors. Include some low maintenance, low light houseplants and maintenance strategies to boost your success.

Read complete story here.

The top five honorable mention stories can be found below in the related stories below

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2021, all rights reserved.