Advanced tickets go on sale for Zion National Park shuttle service

ST. GEORGE — While the shuttle service in Zion National Park is not currently operating, park officials announced that ticket sales are now available for when the shuttle resumes operation in two weeks.

According to a Zion National Park Facebook post, tickets went on sale Sunday for the resumption of the weekend shuttle service starting Feb. 13. Tickets are $1 and are nonrefundable.

The weekend shuttle service (Saturdays and Sunday) will be for Feb. 13-14, 20-21, 27-28, and March 6-7. The weekend shuttle service will be begin operating at 8 a.m. at the Zion Canyon Visitor Center. Shuttle tickets are available online for one-hour blocks between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. Advance shuttle tickets for all weekend service are available at Recreation.gov. Shuttle tickets will not be sold at the park.

For more information on the shuttle service, visit the Zion National Park shuttle webpage.

The shuttle service will not be operating in Springdale during this timeframe. Parking at or near the Zion Canyon Visitor Center is limited and visitors will need to plan accordingly.

Even without a shuttle ticket, you can recreate along and drive through the tunnel on the Zion-Mount Carmel Highway (state Route 9, vehicle size restrictions apply), drive the scenic Kolob Terrace Road to access additional hikes and park and hike trails near the Zion Canyon Visitor Center, among other opportunities.

