Aug. 6, 1938 – Jan. 30, 2021

Edgar David Flagler Jr. passed away peacefully on Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021 in St. George, Utah. He was born on Aug. 6, 1938 in Doylestown, Pennsylvania. Ed was the third of seven children born to Edgar and Martha Flagler.

Ed was blessed with great talents and abilities related to all things mechanical. He enjoyed bringing old cars back for a new life, and never seemed to get stumped about anything that needed repairs. He could fix anything, and frequently did. He had a large collection of vintage clocks and enjoyed keeping them in good working order.

Ed worked for many years in the signal department for the Southern Pacific Railroad in Sacramento.

Ed easily made friends and was always happy to have a conversation with anyone that crossed his path, especially at vintage car shows. He really enjoyed playing games with his family, and he wasn’t afraid to show off his dancing skills when the opportunity presented itself.

Ed retired early from the railroad after an unfortunate incident involving his leg and a railroad car. He did his best after that not to let an artificial leg slow him down, but for the remainder of his mortal years, he was faced with the challenges that so many amputees need to manage.

In his later years, Ed enjoyed spending time with his wife Marylee, and his children and grandchildren.

Ed is survived by his wife MaryLee, his daughters Penny (John), Bonnie (Kelly), Tiffany (Tim), stepdaughter Erika, 23 grandchildren, 1 great grandson, and sisters Kathleen, Verna, Patricia and Marjorie.

Preceded in death by his parents, brothers William and Robert, and stepdaughter Paige.

Attendance at the funeral on Monday, Feb. 8, 2021 will be kept small due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Thank you to the medical professionals who have provided excellent care for Ed, and Spilsbury Mortuary.

