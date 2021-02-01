Collision clogs lunch-hour traffic on Dixie Drive

Written by David Dudley
February 1, 2021

ST. GEORGE — Police say a driver who failed to yield Monday afternoon caused a two car collision at the intersection of Dixie Drive and 600 West.

Police responded to reports of a collision at Dixie Drive and 600 West Monday, St. George, Utah, Feb. 1, 2021 | David Dudley, St. George News

“The driver of a white Hyundai Accent was headed west on Dixie,” said St. George Police officer Dave McDaniel. “He pulled into the left turn lane to get onto 600 West. After failing to yield, he pulled in front of an eastbound Nissan Murano, which hit him.”

Though there were no injuries, the Hyundai was totaled. The Nissan, which was driven by a woman in her 50’s, sustained moderate damage to the front end. Everybody involved was wearing seatbelts; no airbags deployed.

The 18-year-old driver of the Hyundai was cited for failing to yield before making a left turn, McDaniel told St. George News.

Traffic was slowed for about an hour as emergency responders and tow truck operators worked to clear the scene.

Police said this 2011 Nissan Murano hit a Hyundai Accent after the latter’s driver failed to yield while turning left. Photo taken in St. George, Utah, Feb. 1, 2021 | David Dudley, St. George News

While the 2011 Nissan was towed from the scene, the 1996 Hyundai was driven away.

This report is based on information provided by law enforcement and may not contain the full scope of findings.

