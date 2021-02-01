Additional COVID-19 vaccine reservation slots go online

Stock image. | Photo by Choreograph/iStock/Getty Images Plus, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A new set of reservation slots for people to receive the COVID-19 vaccine went online at 9 a.m. this morning.

The Southwest Utah Public Health Department said last week there would be a greater amount of slots being made available Monday after Gov. Spencer Cox announced Utah was receiving a 16% boost in its allotment of vaccine supply from the federal government.

Nevertheless, after everyone ages 70 and over became eligible for the vaccine three weeks ago, it has remained a struggle for people to get reservations as they have seemingly been filling as soon as they have gone online.

The Moderna vaccine will be the primary vaccine provided by the Southwest Utah Public Health Department, with the Pfizer vaccine being used as a secondary supply.

This week, Kane County is switching to a purely phone reservation system.

Links to register follow below and will be updated as they are added and are filled.

Getting the COVID-19 vaccine

Those who can currently get first dose of the vaccine : Everyone ages 70 and over; K-12 teachers and staff; those that work in nonhospital health care facilities (those in clinics, pharmacies, dentists or other medical offices); and first responders, including law enforcement, firefighters and EMTs.

: Everyone ages 70 and over; K-12 teachers and staff; those that work in nonhospital health care facilities (those in clinics, pharmacies, dentists or other medical offices); and first responders, including law enforcement, firefighters and EMTs. Those who can receive the second dose : Those who received their first injection 28 days or more before the appointment time.

: Those who received their first injection 28 days or more before the appointment time. Must register in advance online for an appointment time. Walk-ins will not be accepted.

Must have a personal ID, employment ID (if necessary) and wear a short-sleeve shirt at appointment.

Must get the vaccine in the county you reside in. Proof of residency is required. Part-time residents can get vaccinated with proof of residency.

Vaccines are free of charge.

Those without email addresses or unable to make reservations online can get help at a specialized hotline at 435-986-2549.

Washington County:

Where: Southwest Utah Public Health Department St. George office, 620 S. 400 East, 2nd Floor Conference Room, St. George; Thursday at Active Life Center, 245 N. 200 West, St George

When:

Iron County:

Where: Southwest Utah Public Health Department Cedar City office, 260 DL Sargent Drive, Cedar City.

When:

First dose – Tuesday, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. (click to register)

Second dose – Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. (click to register)

Kane County:

Where: Southwest Utah Public Health Department Kanab office, 445 N. Main St., Kanab.

When: By appointment.

Call (435) 644-4994.

Garfield County:

Where: Southwest Utah Public Health Department Panguitch office, 601 Center St. Panguitch.

When: Monday – first dose from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; second dose from 1:45-4:15 p.m. (click to register)

Beaver County:

Where: Southwest Utah Public Health Department Beaver Office, 75 1175 North, Beaver.

When: First and second dose – Feb. 9, 10 a.m. to 2:15 p.m. (click to register)

COVID-19 information resources

St. George News has made every effort to ensure the information in this story is accurate at the time it was written. However, as the situation and science surrounding the coronavirus continues to evolve, it’s possible that some data has changed.

Check the resources below for up-to-date information and resources.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2021, all rights reserved.