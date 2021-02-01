Desert Sands Aesthetics & Laser introduces laser skin rejuvenation with minimal downtime

Stock image | Photo by mi-viri/iStock/Getty Images Plus, St. George News

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — At Desert Sands Aesthetics & Laser, Southern Utah’s newest medical spa, their team of skin care specialists are committed to providing the ultimate patient experience with the latest technology.

Desert Sands is the only medical spa in St. George offering the Profound Lift, a new energy-based laser skin tightening therapy that can turn back the hands of time. When it comes to restoring youthful, healthy vitality, owner Shannon Evans said that Profound is the treatment of choice.

“As we get older, our skin begins to lose some of its vitality, becoming looser, wrinkled and less full than it once was,” she said. “This is because the skin has begun to break down faster than it can naturally rejuvenate.”

Cutting-edge technology

The Profound Lift uses microneedling technology to transmit radiofrequency energy at exactly the right depth and temperature to trigger a wound-healing response from skin. Evans said this prompts the creation of new collagen, elastin and hyaluronic acid, the building blocks of healthy skin.

Profound is the only treatment approved by the Food and Drug Administration for the production of elastin, collagen and hyaluronic acid, Evans said, adding that in clinical trials, the Profound system demonstrated a 100% response rate in eliminating facial wrinkles and a 94% response rate in smoothing cellulite.

Foundations of healthy skin

Collagen is a sturdy protein that provides a structure for new skin cells to grow, while elastin is a flexible protein that provides skin with tightness and the ability to bounce back. Hyaluronic acid retains water to provide skin cells with vital moisture.

These three fundamentals work hand-in-hand to keep skin strong yet flexible. Without enough of one, the others cannot support the skin properly, resulting in sagging and wrinkles.

Minimally invasive rejuvenation

The Profound Lift was designed to deliver one-third of the results of a surgical facelift with significantly less risk, downtime and expense. While other treatments simply reduce the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines, Evans said that Profound slows the aging process by igniting the skin’s “rebuilding engine.”

Over time, the stresses of life leave skin vulnerable to damage; Evans said the average person loses collagen at a rate of about 1% every year after age 25. By promoting the production of critical proteins and hyaluronic acid, Profound gives the skin a lasting boost in health.

Tighter skin in one treatment

Profound lifts sagging jowls and skin under the neck while contouring the jawline to eliminate “double chin.” Evans said it can also be used on other areas of the body where loose skin is present.

The procedure lasts between 45-90 minutes depending on the target area, and Evans said a single treatment is all that’s needed for most patients, with results lasting several years.

Evans brings more than 25 years of experience in nursing to her work at Desert Sands. She underwent specialized training in injectables and laser aesthetics while preparing to open the clinic in the late summer of 2020.

“Everyone has different skin care concerns because no one is the same,” she said. “I consider it an art.”

Desert Sands is the only aesthetics clinic in the area providing light sedation from a board-certified anesthesiologist in conjunction with laser skin therapy, Evans said. They also offer fillers and Botox to complement laser treatments along with medical spa services including facials, chemical peels and dermaplaning.

Evans takes pride in being able to provide cutting-edge skin care services in a relaxing environment focused on patient comfort and confidence.

“Each laser skin treatment begins with a thorough and caring professional skin consultation,” she said. “Treatments are selected and optimized to meet the specific needs of each patient with the most innovative and comprehensive products and technologies.”

To schedule a consultation, visit the Desert Sands Aesthetics & Laser website or call 435-522-5190.

