Comfort Systems takes pride in ‘small-town service,’ donates heating and cooling system to local homeowner

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — Comfort Systems USA of Southern Utah is all about community. And one way they have shown this is by donating a heating and cooling system to one lucky local homeowner. The sweepstakes marks the first time the company has sponsored such a significant giveaway, but company officials say it won’t be the last.

Since going public in 1997, Comfort Systems has grown to incorporate more than 140 locations nationwide. The company entered the St. George market five years ago by merging with Cox Precision Air and later merging with KG Services in Cedar City to offer 24/7/365 response to heating and cooling needs across Washington and Iron counties.

“It’s still that same small-town service,” said Dan Vallieres, Southern Utah project manager. “Comfort Systems is all about helping our community and those around us.”

Along these lines, Vallieres was inspired to assist a local homeowner in need by giving away a complete heating and cooling system. Comfort Systems partnered with 99.9 KONY Country, a Canyon Media station, to promote the giveaway to listeners in the weeks leading up to Christmas.

The winner was Washington City resident Andrea Robertson. The heating and cooling system on the roof of her family’s home was 25 years old and long overdue for replacement, Vallieres said.

Robertson said the new unit has been installed for a couple of weeks and is running beautifully. As someone who works in the construction industry, she was particularly impressed with the efficiency and cleanliness of the crew.

“They were all fantastic – very personable and answered any questions I had. They were just really great to work with,” she said. “I am very grateful and very appreciative.”

Some duct work changes were needed to ensure the new system would fit properly, and then Comfort Systems installed a new packaged unit with natural gas heating and electric cooling. They also replaced the home’s thermostat.

“This family’s going to be able to stay nice and warm in the wintertime and nice and cool in the summertime, and comfortable all year round,” Vallieres said, adding that the homeowner told him that she had spent quite a bit of money on repairs to the old unit over the past year, which is not uncommon with aging heating and cooling systems.

“When a system is over 20 years old it’s really time to look at getting it replaced rather than continuing to invest in costly repairs that will never bring the system back to its designed efficiency,” he said.

Heating and cooling systems are designed to be replaced after 15-20 years, depending on usage. Vallieres said that heating units typically last a few years longer than their cooling counterparts in St. George, while the opposite is true in the Cedar City area due to the colder weather.

Over time, the compressor weakens and the unit begins using more power than it should in order to maintain the desired temperature within the home, causing energy bills to gradually rise. Any system built before 2006 is likely running at about 50% of its ideal efficiency, Vallieres said.

He recommends that homeowners with a heating and cooling system at least 15 years old schedule a service call yearly to ensure everything is in good working order. But even a well-maintained older unit will never be as efficient as one built today, he said. A new system will save approximately 10% on annual energy costs and keep the home comfortable for years to come.

Vallieres, who has spent the past 30 years in the heating and cooling industry, said that Comfort Systems offers an unmatched combination of experience and skill. The company takes pride in providing friendly, honest service with zero pressure on customers to pay for work they don’t need.

“We just put our shoes on, go to work and take care of people,” he said. “That’s our thing; that’s what we do every day. We just want to take care of our customers and let them know that we’re here for them when they need us.”

Written by ALEXA MORGAN for St. George News.

• S P O N S O R E D C O N T E N T •

Resources

Comfort Systems USA of Southern Utah | Address: 1107 E. 770 North #7, St. George | Telephone: 435-688-0151 | Email: [email protected] | Website.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2021, all rights reserved.