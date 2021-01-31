Docutah cancels film festival, opts for expanded festival later in the year

It was also announced that out of an abundance of caution to keep filmmakers and patrons safe, the 2020 Docutah Festival, which was initially postponed from November 2020 to March of this year, is being cancelled.

Patrons, who purchased tickets for the 2020 Festival, may use those tickets in November, receive a refund by contacting the Dixie State box office or donate them to the Dixie State Film Program. Ticket sales for the November Festival will begin in September.

“We believe that the in-person festival experience is an important part of attending and viewing films with a like-minded audience as well as interacting with filmmakers. We held out as long as we could to make the decision about March. However, the situation across the country and here in Utah makes it impossible to do so safely,” said Della Lowe, marketing and public relations director of Docutah. “We appreciate the continued support of our filmmakers and audiences.”