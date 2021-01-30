Family, fitness and music come together at Bikestock; free family ride, kids criterium race

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — Featuring two exciting bike rides in one location, St. George Races’ annual Bikestock event will be the place to be on Feb. 6.

According to a press release from the city of St. George, the first race is free for families and individuals. It begins at Red Cliffs Mall at 8:30 a.m., and cyclists will choose between two lengths: 2 miles or 5 miles. Escorted by members of the St. George Races team, cyclists will depart from the mall parking lot to St. George’s acclaimed paved trail system. The first 150 pre-registered children will receive a free T-shirt and bicycle helmet.

The second race is the kids criterium, open to children ages 3-15, and will take place in the rear parking lot of the Red Cliffs Mall. Racers will be grouped by age and ride in a criterium format, which features as many laps as can be finished in a time frame dependent on age. All participants receive finisher awards, T-shirts and finish line snacks. Sign up here.

“It’s a great opportunity to get out of the house for a bike ride and some family fun,” Aaron Metler, recreation supervisor for races and special events with the city of St. George, said in the press release. “We will have a tie-dye area and a live band out at the finish line for some great music to listen or dance to.”

The criterium is limited to 150 cyclists. All children are required to wear helmets.

About St. George Races

St. George Races hosts a variety of half marathons, 10Ks, 5Ks, kids runs, triathlons, bike events, relays and other special events throughout the city of St. George and the Washington County area. St. George Races offers a variety of sponsorship opportunities for area businesses and utilizes the efforts of hundreds of volunteers.

