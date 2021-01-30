Semi rollover causes early morning road closure on I-15 past New Harmony, one man injured

Utah Highway Patrol vehicle in St. George, Utah, on June 10, 2020. | Photo by Chris Reed, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A semitractor-trailer rollover early Saturday morning caused southbound Interstate 15 to close for about four hours and left one man injured.

The truck slid off the road and rolled over at 1:24 a.m. Saturday at mile 38 on I-15 south of New Harmony. The crash was most likely weather-related, Utah Highway Patrol spokesperson Corporal Tara Wahlberg said. Officers are still investigating what caused the driver to lose control, but it is likely due to overcorrection, she said.

A Toyota sedan crashed into the semi after it rolled, leaving its driver, a 58-year-old man, with minor injuries. He was treated on scene and able to leave without being transported to a hospital, Wahlberg said.

The interstate was closed for a few hours while crews worked to upright the semi and clear the scene. The road reopened at 6:30 a.m. and traffic is currently flowing but road conditions are wet.

This report is based on information provided by law enforcement and may not contain the full scope of findings.

