Traffic Advisory: I-15 accident sends 3 to hospital; more rain, snow expected on major routes

Stock image, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Wet road conditions contributed to two separate traffic incidents along Interstate 15 on Friday, and more rain and snow is expected on major routes across Utah.

Cpl. Tara Wahlberg, public information officer for Utah Highway Patrol, told St. George News that slick roads were a factor in two incidents along northbound I-15 Friday afternoon, at the Leeds Exit at mile marker 22 and near the Blackridge Exit at mile marker 36.

The crash at mile marker 22 occurred at approximately 1:20 p.m. and involved three cars, a Toyota Corolla, a Honda Civic and another Honda.

“Vehicle 1 was going too fast for the wet road conditions and lost control, hit vehicle 2, and vehicle 2 went off onto the onramp and came to rest there … then vehicle 1 hit vehicle 3,” Wahlberg said.

The driver and passenger in the second vehicle along with a passenger in the third vehicle were transported to St. George Regional Hospital with minor injuries. Traffic was blocked for approximately 30 minutes, Wahlberg said.

Wahlberg said that any citations are pending but “likely” to be issued to the driver of the first vehicle for excessive speed in less than ideal road conditions.

Further north near mile marker 36 in Iron County, Wahlberg said a vehicle slid off the road due to the slick conditions on Friday afternoon. No injuries were reported.

Road weather alert

According to a road weather alert posted Friday morning by the Utah Department of Transportation, a fast-moving storm will spread mountain snow showers and valley rain and snow showers across much of the state from south to north. Mountain road snow is expected to peak Friday afternoon through Friday evening in the far southern mountains, while northern mountain routes are likely to see peak road snow concerns Friday evening through early Saturday morning.

Valley areas on I-15 from the Interstate 70 junction south through Cedar City are expected to see areas of possible road slush later Friday afternoon through most of Friday evening and night. Valley routes along the Wasatch Front will likely see spotty road slush during the second half of Friday night. Any road slush along the Wasatch Front is expected to be spotty at best and likely focused during more moderate bursts and areas of snowfall. Any mountain snow showers are anticipated to end late Saturday morning.

Motorists are advised to use caution and TravelWise. Motorists heading up canyon and mountain routes should be prepared for chain restrictions at any time during snow events.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2021, all rights reserved.