Police seek info on contractor supply store burglary

ST. GEORGE — The St. George Police Department is seeking information regarding the burglary of a contractor rental and supply store that occurred earlier this month.

The Xtreme Polishing Systems Xpress, located at 155 N. 400 West, Suite C in St. George, behind Hurst Ace Hardware, was burglarized Jan. 17.

“There was a dark colored jeep wrangler that backed up to the door and cut off the lock box,” the Police Department posted on its Facebook page Friday morning, along with security camera footage of the incident. “The suspect then left and came back about six hours later.”

The security footage is featured in the media player above this post.

According the brief Facebook post, the suspect got away with an industrial floor buffer machine, a professional paint sprayer and other items.

Anyone with information regarding the theft is asked to contact St. George Police Detective J. Wilson at 435-627-4317.

